Are you suffering from arthritis? Follow THESE things during winter to stay fit

Follow these things in winter if you have arthritis.

Arthritis is a bone-related disease in which one has to face problems like severe pain and swelling in the body's hands, feet and other joints. It causes swelling, stiffness and unbearable pain in the joints. Arthritis is considered a disease of a later age, after a time the smoothness in the joints decreases, which causes pain and stiffness. The symptoms of arthritis can start suddenly or gradually. When the weather is very cold in winter the pain of arthritis can bother you more. Therefore, arthritis patients should avoid making some mistakes during the winter days. Let's know how you can take care of yourself in this season.

These health-related problems may occur:

In the case of arthritis, patients should avoid sitting in one place for a long time, because this causes stiffness in the body. If you are an arthritis patient, the pain may increase. Also, patients should avoid using cold water. On the other hand, if you work with cold water or use cold water for bathing, the problem of pain, swelling and stiffness can increase even more.

Also, keep these things in mind:

Do not neglect physical exercise: Regular physical activity is very important to keep arthritis pain away. Stretching relieves stiffness of muscles and joints. Regular exercise increases flexibility and keeps joints healthy. Apart from this, physical activities keep the body warm, which reduces the effect of cold.

Drink water: Staying hydrated is essential in arthritis. Maintaining the right level of body fluids helps flush out toxins from the body. Also, hydration helps reduce the level of friction in the joints, helping people suffering from arthritis move easily.

Take care of your diet: Arthritis patients should avoid consuming sugar, tea, coffee, unhealthy fats, and refined foods in winter. Foods rich in vitamin D should be made a part of the diet.

