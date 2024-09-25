Are you an Iron deficient? Include THESE foods in your diet to increase your Hemoglobin count

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Include THESE Iron-rich foods in your diet

If the body is deficient in iron, people can fall prey to many diseases. Iron deficiency not only weakens the body but you can also fall prey to anemia. Due to the lack of iron, folic acid, and vitamin B in the body, hemoglobin starts decreasing, due to which the body becomes very weak. Not only this, but many types of problems can also occur in the kidney due to low hemoglobin levels.

In such a situation, if you are also struggling with this problem, then include some of these foods in your diet. By consuming these foods, you can fulfill the deficiency of iron in the body. Let us know which iron-rich foods have to be included in the diet to increase your Haemoglobin count.

Include these Iron-rich foods in your diet:

Sattu: Sattu carries a lot of minerals which are very important for health. It also incorporates a whole lot of iron, which controls the manufacturing of red blood cells and anemia because of iron deficiency. Roasted Chickpeas: One cup of chickpeas carries 4.7 mg of iron. It additionally gives diet C which helps the body absorb iron. Eating chickpeas often can reduce the probability of iron deficiency. Beans like chickpeas, moong, lentils, red kidney beans, and white beans are rich in iron and may be eaten at lunch. Pomegranate: Pomegranate is rich in diet K, nutrition C, fiber, potassium, and protein. Pomegranate is suggested for anemia as it is rich in nutrition C. The excessive quantity of diet C in pomegranate enables our frame to effortlessly absorb the iron found in it. Ragi: Ragi contains iron, which is essential for the formation of red blood cells and fighting anemia. Sprouted ragi contain more iron than ground ragi, which has 51 mg of iron per 100 grams as compared to 5 mg of iron per 100 grams. Figs: Figs are rich in vitamins and iron. Hemoglobin levels can be increased by soaking figs in water at night and eating them in the morning. Curry Leaf Tea: Curry leaf tea in the morning is best to start the day which helps in reducing insulin resistance and improving iron and hair health.

