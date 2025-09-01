Anxiety and depression in youth: What we can learn from Aneet Padda’s journey Actress Aneet Padda revealed she faced anxiety and depression for three years before enjoying acting in 'Saiyaara'. Her story highlights the hidden struggles of youth, the importance of speaking up, and why mental health conversations can reduce stigma.

Aneet Padda's success story is nothing less than a fairytale come true! The actress shot to fame with 'Saiyaara', and since then, her fans have been curious about her journey. Recently, Aneet opened up about her struggles with mental health.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted, “For three years before that, I had terrible anxiety and depression. I only started enjoying acting with this film.”

Aneet's confession offers more than just a personal revelation; it shines a light on the silent battles many young people face while chasing their dreams. Behind the glamour of success lies resilience, vulnerability, and an important reminder: mental health matters.

Anxiety and depression in youth: The hidden struggle

Psychotherapist and relationship expert Namrata Jain shares her insight about Aneet’s honest share. “Anxiety and depression don’t always show on the surface, especially in young people pursuing ambition. Often, what looks like achievement is built on quiet struggles that remain unseen,” she explains.

For students, performers, and professionals alike, the pressure to excel can heighten mental health issues. Social stigma often keeps young people silent, making them believe that acknowledging difficulties is a sign of weakness.

Why it's important to speak up

Aneet's candour points out two critical realities:

Mental health issues are more prevalent than we acknowledge. Several young high-achievers have self-doubt, fear of failure, or burnout.

Speaking up is effective! When leaders or youth icons speak out, it shatters stigma and empowers others to ask for help without shame.

As Namrata Jain explains: "Honesty about our struggles and pain doesn't deny our talent or potential. It makes it stronger. Authenticity is much stronger than the presentation of effortlessness."

What Aneet's journey can teach us

Success and struggles are compatible. Ambition does not necessarily mean that you will not hit rock bottoms or lows.

Vulnerability is strength. By opening up about her struggles, Aneet proved that authenticity speaks louder than perfection.

Aid is at hand. From counselling and therapy to support groups, youth need to understand that seeking aid is a mark of courage, not frailty.

Aneet Padda's story is a reminder that underneath every gleaming success, there can be unobserved battles. By being so candid, she not only makes mental illness conversation normal but also illustrates that authenticity and resilience are as inspiring as success. For young people in today's times, the message is unmistakable: you don't have to endure in silence; asking for help is part of the journey to strength.