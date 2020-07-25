Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TYROWORLD Anti viral drug Favivent launched at Rs 39: know all about this Covid medicine

With confirmed COVID-19 cases continuing to grow across the globe, scientists are pushing forward with efforts to develop vaccines and treatments to slow the pandemic and lessen the disease’s damage. Amid such an urgent need for Covid-19 medicine, Drug firm Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir under the brand name Favivent. The drug will be manufactured at a pharmaceutical plant in Telangana with the highest safety and manufacturing protocols in place, the drug firm said in a statement. So what is the medicine all about? What about its price and its dosage? We have listed out everything that you should know about the anti viral drug Favivent.

Treatment

Favivent can be used for for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, according to Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals.

Price

Rs 39 per tablet. The tablet will be available in 200 mg strength in the form of a strip of 10 tablets.

Earlier this year, the Drug Controller General of India approved the use of Favipiravir – an antiviral drug developed in Japan and commonly used for treating influenza – for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India. Favipiravir is a broad spectrum anti-viral agent and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza virus and prevents viral replication. Favipiravir has a proven efficacy against a wide range of influenza viruses including strains resistant to existing anti-influenza drugs.

Commenting on the significance of this development, Ashish U. Bhuta, Chairman and Managing Director of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, “Our endeavor has always been to serve our patients – through them, we serve God, humanity and our nation. Given the current scenario of grave health concerns and economic challenges surrounding COVID-19 in India, if we as a pharmaceutical company cannot make a significant positive difference to the society, our company’s very existence is inconsequential. It is only Conscious Capitalism and Innovation which can sustain growth of any organisation in the long run.”

Countries across the world have a generally positive outlook on Favipiravir. Favipiravir has been approved for use against COVID-19 not just in India, but also in Japan, Russia and parts of the Middle East.

