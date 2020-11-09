All about Pfizer vaccine that claims to offer 90% protection

Image Source : FREEPIK COVID-19 vaccine

A vaccine to fight the COVID-19 virus has been 90% effective in preventing coronavirus infection in the 3rd stage of its trial. The dvelopers Pfizer and BioNTech announced the news on Monday. In a statement Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said, “The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent Covid-19.

We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis. He further added, “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most".

So far 43,500 human trials have been conducted in six countries. The press release of the company Pfizer and its partner firm BioNTech said that after the approval from FDA, the vaccine will be ready to use.

As per the companies, they will provide as many as 50 million vaccine doses in the world in 2020 while, they in the next year they are expected to supply 1.3 billion doses.

How an RNA vaccine works?

Scientists coat virus's cells in a lipid so that it can enter your body's cells.

When vaccine is injected into the body it asks the cells to produce the coronavirus spike protein.

This leads your immune system to create antibodies and brings T-cells into action in order to finish the infected cells.

Now if the body comes in contact with the coronavirus, the antibodies and T-cells are activated to battle with them

