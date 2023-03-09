Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer reveals asanas every woman must do

Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer reveals asanas every woman must do

Yoga can aid in managing stress and anxiety by soothing the mind. Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, reveals 5 yoga asanas such as child's pose, butterfly pose, side twist, and corpse pose that should be practised by every woman to relax the mind.

India TV Health Desk Edited By: India TV Health Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2023 16:27 IST
Yoga
Image Source : INSTAGRAM@ANSHUKAYOGA Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer reveals asanas every woman must do

Yoga asanas help us relax the mind and feel a sense of stillness. Alia Bhatt's trainer, Anshuka Parwani, leads us through these asanas to help us balance our bodies and minds in a fast-paced world, which can cause us to blur the distinction between work and life, leading to increased stress, worry, and illness.

Anshuka recently shared a few yoga asanas on Instagram to address the need for relaxation and to help calm the body and mind. The yoga poses Anshuka demonstrates provide a number of health advantages. According to her, these 5 poses will relax your body and produce happy hormones, which uplift your mood and help you feel less stressed. 

  • Child's Pose serves to stretch the spine, stimulate the digestive system, and open the hips.
  • Side twists assist in focusing on the sides, the lower, and the upper abdominal regions.  
  • Butterfly pose is renowned for releasing the inner thighs, hips, and low back. 
  • The corpse pose promotes relaxation and helps with stress management.
  • The wind-relieving pose helps with gas and bloating. 

Practising yoga asanas every day can help a person become physically and mentally healthy, lower anxiety levels, promote metabolism, increase energy levels, and improve focus, leading to increased productivity.

 

Latest Health News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Related Alia News

Latest News