Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer reveals asanas every woman must do

Yoga asanas help us relax the mind and feel a sense of stillness. Alia Bhatt's trainer, Anshuka Parwani, leads us through these asanas to help us balance our bodies and minds in a fast-paced world, which can cause us to blur the distinction between work and life, leading to increased stress, worry, and illness.
Anshuka recently shared a few yoga asanas on Instagram to address the need for relaxation and to help calm the body and mind. The yoga poses Anshuka demonstrates provide a number of health advantages. According to her, these 5 poses will relax your body and produce happy hormones, which uplift your mood and help you feel less stressed.
- Child's Pose serves to stretch the spine, stimulate the digestive system, and open the hips.
- Side twists assist in focusing on the sides, the lower, and the upper abdominal regions.
- Butterfly pose is renowned for releasing the inner thighs, hips, and low back.
- The corpse pose promotes relaxation and helps with stress management.
- The wind-relieving pose helps with gas and bloating.
Practising yoga asanas every day can help a person become physically and mentally healthy, lower anxiety levels, promote metabolism, increase energy levels, and improve focus, leading to increased productivity.