Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer reveals asanas every woman must do

Yoga asanas help us relax the mind and feel a sense of stillness. Alia Bhatt's trainer, Anshuka Parwani, leads us through these asanas to help us balance our bodies and minds in a fast-paced world, which can cause us to blur the distinction between work and life, leading to increased stress, worry, and illness.

Anshuka recently shared a few yoga asanas on Instagram to address the need for relaxation and to help calm the body and mind. The yoga poses Anshuka demonstrates provide a number of health advantages. According to her, these 5 poses will relax your body and produce happy hormones, which uplift your mood and help you feel less stressed.

Child's Pose serves to stretch the spine, stimulate the digestive system, and open the hips.

Side twists assist in focusing on the sides, the lower, and the upper abdominal regions.

Butterfly pose is renowned for releasing the inner thighs, hips, and low back.

The corpse pose promotes relaxation and helps with stress management.

The wind-relieving pose helps with gas and bloating.

Practising yoga asanas every day can help a person become physically and mentally healthy, lower anxiety levels, promote metabolism, increase energy levels, and improve focus, leading to increased productivity.

