High blood pressure and cholesterol no longer an 'old age' problem, say doctors Cardiac risks are now shifting to much younger groups due to sedentary work patterns, irregular eating habits, stress, and excessive consumption of fried and sugary foods. Preventive health screenings and lifestyle changes reduce the risk of heart disease.

Cardiac problems are increasingly affecting people in their 30s, a trend that is particularly evident in Kolkata. Sedentary work patterns, irregular eating habits, high stress levels, and excessive consumption of fried and sugary foods are major contributing factors. Likewise, Kolkata’s cultural preference for calorie-rich, traditional foods amplifies the risk.

Experts emphasise that preventive health screenings and lifestyle changes can drastically reduce the likelihood of heart disease. Regular cardiac check-ups are important for everyone, even those who feel healthy, as early detection can prevent serious complications later.

Know why heart problems are no longer limited to older people

Dr Abhik Banerjee, Zonal Technical Chief, East Zone, Apollo Diagnostics Kolkata, said, “Young adults aged 30 are increasingly presenting with high cholesterol and high blood pressure, which can raise the chances of heart problems. Stress, long working hours, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy eating habits are causing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, or shortness of breath. The complications due to high blood pressure and cholesterol levels can be heart attacks, strokes, or chronic heart disease. Annual cardiac screenings are essential for early detection and prevention."

"However, 40% of young adults are neglecting timely screening and don’t go for regular check-ups. 4 out of 10 people who come every month fail to take tests such as lipid profiles to check cholesterol levels, fasting blood sugar and HbA1c for diabetes risk, thyroid function tests, and regular blood pressure monitoring, which will help to prevent cardiac problems in later life. They only rush to the doctor when they experience symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, or shortness of breath. It will also be necessary to go for cardiac screening every 6-8 months if you have a family history of cardiac problems. Remember, these tests help identify hidden risks and guide timely interventions,” he also added.

Lifestyle modifications

Dr Banerjee added, “If one is confirmed to have high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, then it is necessary to maintain a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and stress management and avoid smoking or excessive alcohol. Taking preventive measures now can save lives and ensure a healthier future for young adults navigating busy, modern lifestyles.”

Balanced diet

Dr Gautam Bhansali, Consultant Physician, Bombay Hospital, said, “Healthy lifestyle changes are needed to arrest this trend." Eat a well-balanced diet that is loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Doing so can lower your blood pressure and cholesterol, abnormal blood sugar levels, and triglycerides, and help you maintain an optimum weight. Avoid saturated fats and trans fats; choose monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Eat more fibrous foods and low-fat dairy products, and control your portion size."

"Give up on processed foods jam-packed with salt and sugary desserts. Opt for aerobic exercise to enhance circulation, manage diabetes, and lower blood pressure and heart rate. You can choose walking, jumping, skipping, running, swimming, or cycling. Yoga tends to lower stress and prevent heart problems. Avoid taking supplements without the doctor’s knowledge, as they can damage the heart. Exercise for at least half an hour daily. Say NO to smoking, alcohol, and drugs; also de-stress by meditating," Dr Bhansal concluded.

