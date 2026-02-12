Aishwarya Mohanraj’s weight loss with Mounjaro: Endocrinologist warns it’s not a ‘cosmetic slimming pill’ After Aishwarya Mohanraj spoke about losing weight with Mounjaro, endocrinologist Dr Monika Sharma explains how the drug works, who it’s meant for, and why medical supervision is essential.

New Delhi:

The conversation around Mounjaro has picked up pace again after stand-up comedian and writer Aishwarya Mohanraj openly spoke about using the drug during her weight-loss journey. In a recent YouTube video, she shared that she lost close to 22 kg in six months with the help of weekly injections, something she began in August last year.

Her admission pulled the drug back into mainstream chatter. Originally designed for diabetes care, it’s now frequently discussed in the context of obesity treatment and medical weight management. To understand what it actually does, and who it’s meant for, we spoke to Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology at Aakash Healthcare, who broke down the science and the caution that comes with it.

What is Mounjaro and what is it medically prescribed for?

Dr Sharma explains that tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro, is still a relatively new injectable therapy and was not created as a cosmetic weight-loss tool.

“Tirzepatide is a comparatively recent injectable drug called Mounjaro and it is mainly used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes,” she says. “It belongs to the group of drugs that act on incretin hormones (GLP-1 and GIP receptors) and help regulate blood sugar, appetite and metabolism.”

While diabetes control remains its primary role, Dr Sharma notes that clinical trials highlighted significant weight reduction outcomes. That, in turn, led to off-label use in structured obesity management programmes, especially for individuals dealing with insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome or cardiovascular risk factors.

How Mounjaro supports weight loss in the body

According to Dr Sharma, the drug doesn’t rely on a single pathway. Instead, it works through multiple metabolic mechanisms.

“Tirzepatide operates via several metabolic routes all of which assist in weight loss,” she explains. One of the primary effects is delayed gastric emptying, meaning food stays in the stomach longer, increasing fullness. Appetite signals are also altered at the brain level, leading to reduced cravings.

She adds that improved insulin sensitivity plays a role too, helping regulate fat storage and energy use. Patients often report smaller portion sizes, lower hunger and gradual fat loss rather than rapid muscle depletion.

Dr Sharma also points to secondary effects. Stabilised weight and metabolic balance can indirectly benefit skin health by lowering inflammation and hormonal fluctuations that sometimes contribute to acne, dullness or hair thinning.

Is Mounjaro safe for weight loss use?

Safety, Dr Sharma stresses, depends entirely on medical supervision and patient suitability. “Mounjaro can be called safe when prescribed correctly and controlled by qualified health professionals,” she says.

Nevertheless, it is not a “cosmetic slimming pill” and must not be consumed in the casual manner. Common early side effects may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and mild fatigue, particularly during the initial adjustment phase, while rarer risks can involve pancreatitis, gallbladder or thyroid complications in predisposed individuals.

Who should not take Mounjaro for weight loss?

Not everyone is an eligible candidate. Dr Sharma outlines specific medical exclusions where the drug is generally avoided unless carefully evaluated.

These include individuals with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2, severe gastrointestinal disease, prior pancreatitis, or those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

She also flags behavioural and psychological considerations. People with unrealistic weight expectations or unmanaged eating disorders are not considered suitable candidates. Proper screening, she emphasises, is essential before initiating pharmacological therapy.

Do you regain weight after stopping Mounjaro?

Weight regain is possible, particularly if lifestyle patterns revert.

“Regain of weight following discontinuation may occur especially when lifestyle habits are not maintained,” Dr Sharma says. While the medication helps regulate appetite and metabolism, long-term outcomes depend heavily on diet, physical activity, sleep and stress management.

Doctors often design transition plans when tapering patients off the drug to help sustain progress. Gradual, stable weight control, she adds, supports skin elasticity, hair health and metabolic stability overall.

The broader takeaway, as Dr Sharma puts it, is perspective. Mounjaro isn’t meant to function as a standalone or permanent fix. It works best as a medically guided support tool within a wider framework of lifestyle change, monitoring and realistic expectations.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

