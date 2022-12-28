Aiming for weight loss this wedding season? Adding a glass of milk to your diet can help shed kilos

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Adding a glass of milk to your diet can help in weight loss

Weight watchers have many queries related to foods and beverages they should have and avoid as part of their weight loss diet. A common one is about milk. Milk is healthy, there is no doubt about it. Most of us were brought up drinking milk from childhood either by itself or with health powders mixed into it. There is a reason why your parents always forced you to gulp down that one glass of milk every morning. A hormone known as peptide YY, well-known for its ability to combat hunger, is included in this wonder beverage.

Here are reasons why milk is best for weight loss:

Milk contains a variety of components that may contribute to weight loss and prevent weight gain.

The high protein content of milk helps you feel full for a longer period of time, which may prevent overeating.

Milk is a rich source of calcium and studies have shown that high levels of calcium in the diet promote fat breakdown and inhibit fat absorption in the body. It notes that calcium from dairy products seems to have more of an impact than calcium from dietary supplements.

Milk is actually a great source of protein, the macronutrient essential for building and maintaining muscle mass in the body. Building and maintaining muscle mass is a great strategy for those who are on their weight loss journey; in doing so, they strengthen themselves while shedding fat at the same time in a healthy balance.

Milk is an excellent source of vitamin B12, magnesium, and zinc, all of which are great for weight loss, in addition to protein and calcium.

Calcium is abundant in milk. It promotes metabolism, which eventually results in weight loss.

If you start your day with a glass of warm milk, it will not only help in the muscle building as it contains protein but will also fill you up with loads of energy, keeping you active all day. Experts believe that drinking a glass of warm milk before going to bed will give you a good night’s sleep.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Also Read: Thinking of ditching morning walks in winters? Try these magical breathing exercises to stay fit at home

Also Read: Cold Wave hits Delhi NCR: Follow these natural ways to keep yourself warm | TIPS

Latest Health News