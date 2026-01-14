AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist’s simple guide to reading food labels the right way Confused by food labels? A gastroenterologist explains how to read ingredient lists properly, why the first three ingredients matter most, and how hidden sugars and low-fat foods can trigger blood sugar spikes.

New Delhi:

The front of a food package is designed to sell you comfort. Natural. Low-fat. Keto. It looks reassuring, sounds healthy and often isn’t. What actually determines how a food affects your blood sugar, cravings and metabolic health sits quietly on the back, in the ingredient list.

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, learning to read food labels correctly can reduce bloating, sugar spikes and cravings, without extreme diets or detox plans. Here’s the framework he uses with patients.

Start with the ingredient list, not the marketing

Ignore the bold promises on the front of the pack. Words like natural, low-fat or keto don’t tell you how a food behaves inside the body. Ingredients do. They reveal how processed the food is, how quickly it will digest and how likely it is to spike blood sugar levels.

The first three ingredients matter the most

Ingredients are listed by weight, not importance. That means whatever appears first makes up most of the product. “If sugar, refined starch or refined oil shows up early, it’s likely driving blood sugar swings,” explains Dr Sethi. This single rule can help you spot ultra-processed foods within seconds, no nutrition degree required.

Short ingredient lists usually win

A long, unfamiliar ingredient list is often a sign of heavy processing. If you don’t recognise most of the ingredients, the body probably won’t handle them gently either. Simpler foods tend to digest more slowly, leading to steadier blood sugar and better energy levels through the day.

Watch out for hidden sugars

Sugar doesn’t always announce itself clearly. It often hides behind friendlier-sounding names such as: Cane sugar, dextrose, corn syrup, rice syrup, fruit juice concentrate and maltodextrin. Different names. Same glucose spike.

Spotting these early in the ingredient list is a strong signal that the product may not be as balanced as it claims.

Fibre changes the blood sugar equation

Fibrous foods are digested more slowly and absorb glucose better. Tip: You can easily determine the net carbs by subtracting the fibres from the total amount of carbs. The greater the amount of fibres present in the carb, the lower the glycemic index.

This is particularly important in the selection of packaged snacks and breakfast items.

Macronutrient balance, not just carbohydrate focus

With the prevalence of carbohydrates, they can be digested quickly and spike glucose faster. When carbs are paired with protein, fibre and fat, digestion slows down, and blood sugar rises more steadily. This combination also helps with satiety, meaning fewer cravings later.

Why “low-fat” often means more sugar

When fat is removed from food, taste usually disappears with it. Manufacturers often compensate by adding sugar or starch. The result? A product that may look healthier on the shelf but causes sharper glucose spikes in the body.

If you remember nothing else: Start with the ingredient list, scan the first three ingredients and favour foods with short, recognisable components. It’s not about perfection, it’s about making steadier, smarter choices one label at a time. Your blood sugar will thank you.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.