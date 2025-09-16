Adolescence actor Stephen Graham suffers from dyslexia; here’s what you should know about the disorder In 2019, during a BAFTA Session panel, Stephen Graham, shared that he had been dyslexic. Read on to know more about the condition.

Adolescence, the limited or anthology series, won several awards at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Stephen Graham won the award for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, for his role in ‘Adolescence’.

In 2019, during a BAFTA Session panel, the ‘Adolescence’ actor shared that he had been dyslexic. Graham said, “I’m dyslexic, so I struggle. My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I’m doing it. She’s made some good choices.”

What is dyslexia?

According to Mayo Clinic, dyslexia is a learning disorder wherein the individual has difficulty in reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words. It is also known as a reading disability and is a result of individual differences in areas of the brain that process language. Dyslexia is not due to problems with intelligence, hearing or vision.

Symptoms of dyslexia

Here are some of the symptoms of dyslexia that you might see when a child gets older, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Difficulty spelling simple words.

Trouble learning the names of letters.

Problems telling apart letters with similar shapes, such as “d” and “b” or “p” and “q.”

Trouble rhyming.

Reluctance to read aloud in class.

Trouble sounding out new words.

Trouble associating sounds with letters or parts of words.

Trouble learning how sounds go together.

Mixing up the position of sounds in a word.

Having one of the above doesn’t mean a person has dyslexia, but if they’re having trouble learning the basic skills for reading, then dyslexia screening and testing is a good way to see if they need help.

Complications of dyslexia

The condition can lead to several problems, which include:

Trouble learning: This happens because reading is a skill basic to most other school subjects. A child with dyslexia is at a disadvantage in most classes and may have trouble keeping up with peers.

Social problems: If left untreated, dyslexia may lead to low self-esteem, behaviour problems, anxiety, aggression, and withdrawal from friends, parents, and teachers.

Problems as adults: The inability to read and comprehend can prevent children from reaching their potential as they grow up. This can have negative long-term educational, social, and economic impacts.

Children who have dyslexia are at increased risk of having attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and vice versa. ADHD can cause difficulty keeping attention. It can also cause hyperactivity and impulsive behavior, which can make dyslexia harder to treat.

