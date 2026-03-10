PCOS symptoms explained: When acne and hair growth need medical attention

New Delhi:

Acne in adulthood is often blamed on stress, diet or skincare products. Unwanted facial hair may be dismissed as genetics. Irregular periods are sometimes written off as lifestyle changes. But when these symptoms appear together, doctors say it may be worth looking deeper.

One possible reason is polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition that affects many women during their reproductive years. According to Dr Kinjal Avdhut Kothari, Associate Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospital, Goa, PCOS develops when the ovaries produce higher levels of androgens, often referred to as male-type hormones.

“PCOS is a hormone-related condition where the ovaries produce more male-type hormones than usual,” Dr Kothari explains. “These hormonal shifts can disturb menstrual cycles and also show up through skin and hair changes.”

The symptoms often appear gradually

PCOS rarely begins with a single dramatic symptom. Instead, small changes tend to appear over time. Some women notice their menstrual cycles becoming unpredictable. Others struggle with persistent acne or oily skin long after their teenage years. Unwanted hair growth on the chin, upper lip or chest may also develop. At the same time, scalp hair may begin thinning. Because these symptoms develop slowly, many women do not immediately connect them to a hormonal condition.

When acne or hair growth may signal a hormonal issue

Not all acne or body hair indicates a health problem. Mild acne in adolescence is common, and some hair growth patterns simply run in families. But doctors suggest paying closer attention when certain patterns appear.

Acne that persists well into the mid-20s, especially around the jawline, chest or back, may sometimes have a hormonal cause. Similarly, thick, coarse hair appearing on the chin, face or stomach, particularly when accompanied by scalp hair thinning, may point toward an androgen imbalance. “If these changes happen along with irregular periods, it’s a good idea to speak with a doctor and consider hormonal evaluation,” says Dr Kothari.

Signs that may require medical evaluation

Doctors usually recommend checking hormone levels when menstrual cycles become extremely irregular or stop for several months without pregnancy. Other signs may include lack of improvement in acne with regular treatment, rapid increase in facial hair, unexpected weight gain, or dark spots on the neck or underarms. In these cases, the doctor may recommend blood tests to check for hormones in the body and, in some cases, may also recommend an ultrasound to check the ovaries.

The type of blood test depends on the individual’s age and menstrual patterns.

How to manage PCOS

While it is impossible to cure PCOS completely, medical experts claim that it can be managed effectively. Treatment for PCOS depends on the issues of most concern to the patient, which may include menstrual regulation, acne, hair growth, or pregnancy. Lifestyle changes are commonly recommended as part of treatment for PCOS patients. These include regular exercise, healthy eating habits, sleeping well, and stress management to regulate hormonal balance in the body.

Additionally, medication may be recommended in some cases to manage PCOS symptoms.

Why early recognition helps

PCOS is common, but it is often diagnosed later than it should be because the early signs are easy to overlook. Understanding the relationship between hormonal changes and associated symptoms such as acne, irregular periods, and facial hair growth may encourage women to seek guidance earlier. Most women with PCOS are able to successfully manage their symptoms and lead healthy lives when diagnosed at an early stage and provided with proper treatment guidelines.

