Abnormal vaginal bleeding in women: Causes, risks and the cost of delayed care Abnormal vaginal bleeding is often ignored, but doctors warn it can be an early sign of cervical cancer. Here’s why timely medical care and regular screening matter.

One of the most common red flags in women's health is abnormal vaginal bleeding, which is often ignored. The majority of women, when experiencing irregular bleeding, will attribute it to being stressed, hormonal issues, or just a temporary menstrual cycle change without being aware of the fact that it can signify a serious underlying condition. Abnormal vaginal bleeding is usually one of the very first signs of cervical cancer, and it should never be overlooked.

According to Dr Rubina Shanawaz, Additional Director - Uro-Gynaecology, Gynec-Oncology, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, bleeding is considered abnormal when it occurs between periods, after sexual intercourse, is unusually heavy or prolonged, or happens after menopause. Spotting that occurs outside of the menstrual cycle, and persistent discharge that is mixed with blood are potential warning signs. Unfortunately, many women continue to live with these symptoms for months, assuming they will go away on their own.

Risk of late diagnosis

Delayed medical attention significantly impacts the early detection of cervical cancer. If symptoms are not taken into account, the disease could quietly advance to the stage where the treatment becomes complex, and the outcomes are not so good. However, cervical cancer diagnosed at an early stage is highly treatable and often curable.

Factors that contribute to delayed care

There are factors such as social stigma concerning gynaecological symptoms, no knowledge about the issue, fear of getting a cancer diagnosis, and hesitation to undergo pelvic examinations that contribute to delayed care. In some cases, family responsibilities and work pressures are being prioritised over personal health, further postponing medical consultation.

Know why regular screening is important

Regular screening is one of the most effective ways to prevent. Pap smears and HPV testing can detect precancerous changes long before cancer develops, allowing timely intervention. Women are advised to undergo routine screening as recommended, even if no symptoms are experienced.

Diagnosis at an early stage not only increases the chances of recovery but also cuts down on the use of harsh treatments, thus maintaining the patient's quality of life. It is very important to talk about abnormal bleeding. Open conversations, education, and awareness can empower women to recognise early warning signs and seek timely medical care.

