The chai-sugar paradox: A dietitian’s view on India’s sweet tea habit despite rising diabetes Chai in India isn’t just a beverage — it’s a shared emotion and a daily ritual tied to comfort, connection, and community. But the generous spoonfuls of sugar in every cup come with hidden health costs, fueling the country’s growing diabetes and obesity crisis.

Chai is more than a beverage; it’s an emotional and social anchor. It marks the start of the day, punctuates workplace breaks, and serves as the universal offering of hospitality. According to Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, this deeply ingrained ritualistic timing makes it incredibly difficult to eliminate.

Furthermore, sugar is not just for sweetness; it offers an immediate, albeit temporary, dopamine hit and energy rush, which people rely on to counter sluggishness.

From a nutritional standpoint, daily consumption of four to five cups of sweet chai, where each cup contains two to three teaspoons of refined sugar, can easily add 200 to 300 empty calories and 50 grams of sugar to the diet.

This chronic, low-level sugar bombardment is a major contributor to insulin resistance and weight gain.

The key to mitigating this health risk is not to outright quit the ritual, but to adopt micro-changes.

Switching to half the sugar, using natural sweeteners like stevia, or simply limiting intake to one or two cups daily allows people to maintain the cultural practice while protecting their metabolic health.

Reducing sugar gradually or experimenting with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, or ginger to enhance flavour naturally can make a big difference.

For those who can’t imagine mornings without chai, small mindful tweaks — such as choosing low-fat milk, sipping slowly, or replacing refined sugar with jaggery or stevia — can help preserve the joy of the ritual while supporting long-term well-being.

