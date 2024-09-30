9 essential tips to help women with PCOS conceive and fulfil the dream of motherhood

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 9 essential tips to help women with PCOS conceive.

Nowadays, several women in the childbearing age group are affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) which is described as a hormonal condition. It is caused by hormonal imbalance, which creates a complex ovulation procedure in women.

What are the symptoms of PCOS?

Symptoms include irregular or no periods, excessive hair on the face and body, acne, hair fall, weight gain, heavy menses, resistance to insulin, skin darkening, lack of conception, and neck area or armpit skin tags.

When we spoke Dr Madhulika Singh, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Ankura Hospital for Women and Child, Pune, shared some key tips shared by to help women with PCOS conceive and fulfil their dream of motherhood:

Weight loss: When a female has excess weight, it may interfere with the process of ovulation. Losing oodles of weight and getting back in shape can help improve your menstrual cycle and fertility level. Regular Physical Activity: It can improve your fertility and reduce weight, hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance, and stress. Balanced Diet: Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. Track your Cycle: Use an app to track your cycle and thus when you might be ovulating. This is not a guarantee for pregnancy but will help in terms of getting pregnant. Drugs: The primary doctor might prescribe some medicines to trigger the ovulation with clomiphene, also known as Clomid or metformin. You need to take all the medications as given by your physician. Keep checking the blood sugar level. Vitamins or Supplements: Supplements like vitamin D, folate, zinc, and iron can raise the levels of hormones and induce more ovulations. Reduce Stress: Meditate or do yoga to ease the tension in your system which will help increase fertility and hopefully aid a woman in conceiving with PCOS. Counselling with Support Groups: Joining a support group and understanding the journey of other women with PCOS and having a successful pregnancy, counselling can help you with how you feel with your loved ones. ARTs: Another alternative to the expert in fertility is to discuss assisted reproductive techniques like intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in-vitro fertilization (IVF) by which a successful conception is possible. Ladies, no fear! Today, it has become possible to conceive with PCOS just by following the instructions made available to you by the expert.

