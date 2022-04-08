7 yogasanas for instant relief from headaches and migraine | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @OYINPREC Yoga Asana helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle

They say that practicing yoga helps a lot in leading a healthy life. If you have a severe headache or are suffering from a migraine then these yoga asanas will help you get relief from the pain as it helps in better blood circulation in the body. Not only this, if you consistently practice yoga then you can get rid of a number of other health-related problems as well.

One should know that headache is linked with stress and tension. Since we are focusing on yogasanas and exercises that can help in getting relaxation from headaches, there are a few poses and exercises that will particularly focus on your headache problem and give you instant relief from it.

7 Yogasanas that will help you to get relaxation from headaches:

Neck Rolls

Step 1: Sit on a stool or a chair in relaxed mode. Try to rotate your head about five times. Then switch directions and do five rotations that way. It will help you and give you relaxation.

Step 2: Now release and come back

Padangusthasana

Step 1: Stand with your legs slightly apart.

Step 2: Now bend forward slowly and try to hold the foot finger of your respective legs with your hands.

Step 3: Now release and come back

Balasana

Step 1: Sit down on your knees.

Step 2: Stretch your thighs and sit on your feet.

Step 3: Try to lower your body so that your head touches the ground close to your knees.

Step 4: Stretch out your arms in direction of your feet and hold the position.

Step 5: Now release and come back.

Supta Virasana

Step 1: Sit down on your knees.

Step 2: Now slowly use your lower body and hand and try to lie down on the floor your leg will feel a little stretched.

Step 3: Take your hands over your head and maintain the position.

Step 4: Now release and come back.

Paschimottanasana

Step 1: Sit on your yoga mat with your legs stretched out.

Step 2: Take a deep breath and raise your hand and try slowly to lower your body, try to touch your head onto your knees.

Step 3: Now try to hold your toes with your hands.

Step 4: Maintain this position for a minute and release it slowly.

Shavasana

Step 1: Lie down on your back with your arms and legs at a comfortable distance and focus on your breathing.

Viparita Karani

Step 1: Lie down on the floor with your arm on the sides.

Step 2: Now try to raise your leg until your waist length and support it with your hands.

Step 3: Try to raise it high to your maximum strength and keep in mind that your shoulder should be placed on the floor.

All these yogasanas will help you with your breathing process and improve your body’s blood circulation. This will ultimately give your mind some peace and freedom from headaches.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.