7-year-old dies of dengue in Mumbai; know the symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease in children The latest report from BMC shows that there has been a significant rise in dengue with 708 cases reported in July. A 7-year-old child died of the mosquito-borne disease on August 4 in Mumbai. Read on to know about the symptoms in children.

New Delhi:

A 7-year-old boy died of dengue at Mumbai’s J J Hospital on August 4. He was admitted to the hospital on August 1. According to a report in TOI, doctors at the hospital said that dengue cases among paediatric patients increased over the past month.

According to recent data from BMC, Mumbai reported 708 dengue cases in July which is an increase from 105 cases reported in June. A doctor said, “We are seeing children with dengue almost every day. Most come early, but there are patients who arrive in a critically ill condition with low chances of survival.”

What is dengue?

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about half of the world's population now has a risk of dengue, with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year.

Symptoms of dengue in children

A paediatrician from a public hospital said, “Typical manifestations of dengue in children include fever, rash, joint pain, and sometimes respiratory issues. These symptoms can overlap with those of other viral infections.”

The doctor further said, “Parents need to take their child to a doctor at the first sign of fever. Even if the fever subsides, other complications such as drowsiness or difficulty breathing may develop. These can indicate the onset of dengue shock.”

Other symptoms of dengue in children

Severe Headache: Kids might complain of intense headaches and also pain behind the eyes.

Nausea and Vomiting: Loss of appetite, nausea and repeated vomiting are symptoms of nausea.

Fatigue and Weakness: Children can feel extremely tired and lethargic, even after fever subsides.

Abdominal Pain: Persistent stomach pain can be a warning sign of severe dengue.

Bleeding Signs (in severe cases): You might notice nosebleeds, gum bleeding, or easy bruising along with a low platelet count.

Irritability or Drowsiness: In young children, behavioural changes like excessive crying or sleepiness may be seen.

ALSO READ: Mumbai witnesses 500% spike in dengue, chikungunya cases in July, check symptoms and preventive measures