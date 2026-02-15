7 warning signs of cancer in children parents should never ignore

New Delhi:

Every year, nearly 4,00,000 children and adolescents worldwide are diagnosed with cancer. In India alone, more than 75,000 new cases are reported annually. While those numbers can feel overwhelming, there is an important and hopeful truth: most childhood cancers are curable, especially when diagnosed early. Cure rates can reach 80–90 per cent with timely and appropriate treatment.

Dr Vinay Munikoty Venkatesh, Consultant – Pediatric Haematology Oncology & BMT at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, says the real challenge is not treatment, it is recognition. “Diagnosing cancer in children is challenging, as the early symptoms often resemble those of common illnesses,” he explains. Because early signs mimic routine infections or minor conditions, parents often consult general physicians first, which can unintentionally delay specialist care. Awareness, therefore, becomes critical.

1. Persistent, unexplained fever

A fever that refuses to settle even after two weeks, despite treatment, should not be ignored. While most fevers in children are infection-related, persistence without a clear cause warrants further evaluation.

2. Unusual lumps or swelling

Lumps in the neck, abdomen, chest, and other areas of the body should be a concern, especially when they appear painless and continue to grow in size.

3. Extreme paleness and fatigue

Unusual paleness, low haemoglobin levels, and extreme fatigue may be symptoms of blood-related diseases. Children who look unusually pale and weak should be a concern.

4. Frequent bruising or bleeding

Easy bruising, bleeding gums, and frequent nosebleeds may be symptoms of low platelet counts. At first, these symptoms may appear minor.

5. Limping or unexplained bone pain

Pain in the legs, limping without any reason, and complaints of bone pain should not be regarded as growing pains.

6. Vision changes or white reflection in the eye

A white opacity or unusual reflection when a torchlight is flashed into a child’s eyes requires urgent medical attention.

7. Frequent headaches with vomiting

Headaches that wake a child from sleep or are associated with vomiting need further investigation.

If any of these symptoms are observed, parents should consult a paediatrician promptly. Basic diagnostic tests such as a complete blood count, ultrasound or X-ray are often enough to guide further referral.

Busting common myths about childhood cancer

Misinformation often delays care. Dr Venkatesh addresses several persistent myths:

Myth 1: Childhood cancer is not curable.

In reality, cure rates exceed 85–90 per cent in most cases when diagnosed early.

Myth 2: Childhood cancers are genetic.

About 95 per cent of childhood cancers are not inherited. Families should not blame themselves.

Myth 3: Cancer is contagious.

Cancer does not spread from person to person.

Myth 4: Treatment is extremely painful.

Chemotherapy is delivered through specialised devices such as chemoports, making the process manageable and similar to routine injections.

Myth 5: Children cannot tolerate treatment.

Children often tolerate treatment better than adults because they typically do not have coexisting chronic illnesses.

Myth 6: Treatment always leads to severe long-term side effects.

Treatment protocols are carefully designed to minimise risks, with regular monitoring for side effects.

Early awareness saves lives.

The most powerful takeaway is this: childhood cancer is treatable, and often curable. The key lies in early detection, timely referral and trust in evidence-based treatment. As Dr Venkatesh emphasises through his clinical experience, awareness can bridge the gap between fear and recovery.

When it comes to children’s health, noticing small changes and acting on them can make all the difference.

