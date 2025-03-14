7 amazing home remedies to get rid of gas problem after Holi 2025 celebration After gorging on fried dishes and cold drinks during Holi, most people start suffering from indigestion. Therefore, we have brought some such home remedies for you which will give you immediate relief from the problem of gas and will also help in strengthening the digestive system.

Everyone likes to enjoy colourful and delicious dishes during the festive season. But, often after this enjoyment, there is a problem of gas and acidity in the stomach, which becomes a problem for you. This problem increases even more during Holi when most people start having indigestion after gorging on fried dishes and cold drinks. At times problems like chest pain also start due to gas. Therefore, we have brought some such home remedies for you which will give you immediate relief from the problem of gas and will also help in strengthening the digestive system.

Celery water

Celery is very beneficial in the gas problem. To make celery water, boil one spoon of celery in a glass of water and then drink it after cooling it. This will give you relief from gas very quickly.

Lemon water

Citric acid is present in lemon which strengthens the digestive system and removes the problem of gas. To make lemonade, mix one lemon in a glass of water and drink it.

Curd

Eating curd gives great relief in gas problem. Curd contains probiotics which strengthen the digestive system and remove the gas problem. Eating curd with cold rice in summers gives great relief.

Ginger

Ginger contains an element called gingerol which strengthens the digestive system and relieves gas problems. If you are having gas problems, eat a small piece of ginger.

Mint

Eating mint gives great relief to the stomach when there is a gas problem. For this, you can drink mint tea or water mixed with mint oil. Mint contains an element called menthol which strengthens the digestive system and provides relief from the problem of gas.

Fennel

If you are suffering from gas then fennel can prove to be very beneficial for you. You can boil one spoon of fennel in a glass of water and drink it.

Asafoetida

Eating asafoetida gives relief to the stomach and relieves the problem of gas. The element called aspirin present in asafoetida is very beneficial for the digestive system. You can consume it by mixing it in hot water or by adding it to food.

ALSO READ: Suffering from fatty liver? Drinking a cup of this tea in morning can work wonders, know benefits