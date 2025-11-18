The 1-minute lung health check everyone should try once a day With lung problems rising across India, a simple 60-second breathing check is helping people notice tightness, irritation, or early breathing trouble. It’s just a mindful minute that can alert you before real symptoms kick in.

New Delhi:

In a time when more people are getting lung problems, a quick 60-second check of your breathing is becoming a helpful way to notice early signs of lung stress.

It’s simple, calm, and easy to do. And if you’ve been feeling breathless while climbing stairs, walking fast, or even lying down at night, this tiny test can tell you more than you think.

It’s not a diagnostic test, but doctors recommend it because it helps you catch small changes before big symptoms show up, especially in cities where pollution and post-viral coughs are increasingly common.

What is the 60-second breathing check?

According to Dr Sharad Joshi, Senior Director – Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, breathing is something most people don’t pay attention to until something feels wrong.

Taking a minute to observe your breath helps you notice things you usually ignore: a tight chest, shallow breathing, or the feeling of not getting enough air.

What to watch for during the breathing test

As you do this check, pay attention to whether you can breathe easily through your nose, take slow breaths, and avoid gasping, coughing, or feeling out of breath. These responses might be early signs that your lungs are irritated, inflamed, or not working as well as they should.

What these signs could mean for your lungs

From a medical point of view, this simple test gives a general idea of how well your lungs can move air and get oxygen to your body. If you struggle to take slow, steady breaths, it could mean your airways are sensitive, you might be developing asthma, or your breathing muscles are weak.

If you keep coughing during the test, it might mean your airways are inflamed. If you have trouble blowing air out completely, it could be a sign of early lung blockage, which can happen in people who smoke or are exposed to dirty air.

When you should see a pulmonologist

If you often feel discomfort or tightness, or your breathing gets faster than usual during this test, you should see a doctor who specialises in the lungs. Catching problems early can make treatment much more effective.

Why early lung checks matter

Taking just a minute to be mindful of your breathing might seem small, but it can give important clues about your lung health. With everyday challenges like pollution, sickness, and stress affecting our lungs, taking a moment to listen to your breath can be a simple way to spot problems early and protect your lungs in the long run.

