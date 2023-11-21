6 superfoods you must include in your daily meal plans

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfoods you must include in your daily meal plans.

For our overall health, we must continue to eat a nutritious, well-balanced diet. While it's common knowledge that including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in our daily diets is important, some foods are particularly noteworthy for their outstanding nutritional value. These foods are referred to as 'superfoods' since they are high in nutrients and offer numerous health advantages. According to a Live Mint report, Celebrity Fitness Expert, Yasmin Karachiwala, has shared the details of six superfoods that you must include in your daily meal plans to boost your health and vitality.

Turmeric

Turmeric has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its healing properties. This vibrant yellow spice is not only known for its distinctive flavour but also for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It also contains nutrients like vitamin C, magnesium, iron and manganese. To incorporate turmeric into your daily meal plans, you can add it to a warm cup of golden milk by mixing turmeric with milk and honey.

Legumes

Legumes are a group of plants that include beans, lentils, peas, and chickpeas. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Legumes have been linked to various health benefits such as reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. They also help in managing weight as they keep you feeling full for longer. Incorporating legumes into your daily meals is easy as they can be added to soups, salads, stews

Olive Oil

Olive oil is known for its numerous health benefits. It is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which are considered to be healthy fats. These fats help in lowering bad cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. Olive oil also contains antioxidants that protect our cells from damage and can help in reducing inflammation. You can use olive oil as a healthier alternative to cooking oils or use it as a dressing for your salads and roasted vegetables.

Almonds

Almonds are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. They are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals. They also contain nutrients like riboflavin, magnesium, vitamin E and zinc. Almonds are known to help in managing blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of heart disease, and aiding in weight management. Make a habit of snacking on a handful of almonds as a healthy and filling snack. You can also add them to your oatmeal, yoghurt, or smoothies for an added crunch.

Leafy Vegetables

Dark leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and broccoli are some of the most nutrient-dense foods out there. They are rich in vitamins A and C, calcium, minerals, and antioxidants that play a crucial role in maintaining our health. Leafy greens are also a great source of fibre, which aids in digestion and can help in managing weight. You can use leafy greens in salads, stir-fries, and smoothies, or saute them with some garlic and olive oil for a quick and healthy side dish.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a root vegetable that is often overlooked but is packed with nutrients. They are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins A and C, and minerals like potassium and manganese. Sweet potatoes have been linked to improved heart health, better digestion, and even improved cognitive function. You can enjoy sweet potatoes in dishes like fries, mashed potatoes, or even in baked goods.

