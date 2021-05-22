6 morning activities to uplift your mood now that you're home again

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

In this fast paced world where we are driven by comfort and convenience, we want two-minute solutions for everything in life. From finding a romantic date to buying a dream home, we are a generation of “just a swipe away”. This has led to a culture where one's state of joy is heavily influenced by extrinsic factors of motivation. We are at a critical moment in humanity’s timeline where one needs to be empowered with tools of self motivation, than ever before. Here're some easy and quick to do activities by Clince Varghese a Happiness Coach and Creator on Trell that will help you become an impactful action taker in life.

1) Settings Goals:

As it is said, 'Our day must begin the night before'. 30 minutes before we go to sleep we must turn off our digital devices and write down the goals to be accomplished for the upcoming day. This is equivalent to having a map for the journey ahead. Gamify it by making a checklist of personal and professional activities to be accomplished in the following day. You score 10 points to every tick mark in the list. Keep a track of the daily average and do weekly analysis

2) Practising Gratitude on Waking Up:

Constant practise helps in developing a strong and positive Mindset. Doing our bed after waking up is one of the most simplest and impactful ways of practising Gratitude. Gamify it by making a quirky wake up mantra.

3) Stretching Your Body in Bed:

Stretching your body on waking up activates your parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for our body's ability to rest, digest, and recover. Gamify it by indulging in various Yogic poses like the Cobra, Child and Cat Pose etc..

4) Rehydrate & Detoxify:

Starting the day with a glass of warm water followed by a glass of warm lemon ginger honey can help boost your Immunity & detoxify your system too. Gamify the experience by creating a different blend for all days of the week using various herbs and spices like pepper, cinnamon, Mint leaves etc.

5) Singing while Taking a Cold Water Shower:

Both of the activities trigger good hormones in the brain which is responsible for increased energy, helps improve stress management and builds up a happy and pleasant experience. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lady Gaga, all are fans of cold water bath. Gamify the experience by playing a karaoke track of the song of the day. You can choose from different genre of songs and artists for each day of the week. For eg) Techno Mondays, Hip Hop Thursdays etc.

6) Breathing Exercise in the Morning Sun:

If you have access to the morning sun's light in your window or balcony, get a 10 minute morning dose of testosterone and mood booster that will help build stronger bones too. Gamify it by Indulging in Pranayam or listening to guided meditation by various Gurus or Coaches can be helpful.