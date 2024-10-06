5 supplements men should include in their diet after age of 30 for happy, healthy living

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 supplements men should include in their diet

A healthy lifestyle and a nutrient-rich diet help keep you healthy. Consuming healthy foods from an early age can help keep diseases at bay, making your old age easier. By the age of 30, men have to pay a lot of attention to their health. After the age of 30, there is a lack of nutrients in the body, so men need to fill their bodies with the right nutrients! In such a situation, dietitian and homeopathy Dr. Smita Bhoir has shared a post on Instagram and told about such supplements for men, which should be included in the diet from the age of 30.

Include THESE supplements in your diet:

Vitamin D3: To consume vitamin D3, include 600 to 800 mg of milk in your diet daily. Apart from milk, the most important source of vitamin D3 is sunlight. 15-20 minutes of sunlight is required in the morning. Vitamin D3 is also found in fatty fish (salmon, mackerel). Omega-3 fatty acids: Memory starts to weaken with age, so to keep the brain sharp, you can include 250 to 500 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids in your diet daily. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in abundance in fatty fish (salmon, sardines), flaxseeds, and chia seeds. Magnesium: To keep muscles strong even after aging, you should include 400-420 mg of magnesium in your diet every day after 30. Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium. Zinc: With age, hormonal changes also occur in men's bodies, which can cause health-related problems. In such a situation, to balance the hormones, include 11 mg of zinc in your diet daily. You can get this from oysters, beef, pumpkin seeds, and chickpeas. Vitamin B (B6, B12, B9): Vitamin B is very important for a healthy body. You can include whole grains, eggs, meat, leafy greens, and vegetables in your diet.

