Refined sugar is often seen as a culprit in causing spikes in blood sugar levels. However, this does not mean that people with diabetes have to completely eliminate sugar from their diet. There are healthier alternatives to refined sugar that can satisfy your sweet cravings without causing a sudden increase in blood sugar levels. Here in this article, we will discuss 5 substitutes of refined sugar for people with diabetes.

Stevia:

Stevia is a natural sweetener. It is known for its zero calories and zero glycemic index, making it a great substitute for refined sugar for people with diabetes. It is much sweeter than regular sugar, so a small amount goes a long way. Stevia is available in both powder and liquid form, making it easy to use in baking and cooking. However, it does have a slightly different taste compared to regular sugar, so it may take some getting used to.

Coconut sugar:

Coconut sugar has become increasingly popular as a natural sweetener in recent years. It is made from the sap of coconut palm trees. It has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar, meaning it does not cause spikes in blood sugar levels. It also contains small amounts of vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc, and calcium. Coconut sugar can be used in the same ratio as regular sugar in baking and cooking, making it an easy substitute.

Honey:

Honey has been used as a natural sweetener for centuries and has numerous health benefits. It contains antioxidants and has antibacterial properties that can help boost the immune system. The glycemic index of honey varies depending on the type, with raw honey having a lower glycemic index than processed honey. However, it is important to note that honey still contains carbohydrates and should be consumed in moderation.

Maple syrup:

Maple syrup is another natural sweetener that can be a great substitute for refined sugar for people with diabetes. It is made from the sap of maple trees and contains antioxidants and minerals such as zinc, manganese, and potassium. Maple syrup also has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar, making it a better option for managing blood sugar levels. However, like honey, it should still be consumed in moderation due to its carbohydrate content.

Date sugar:

Date sugar is made from dried dates that have been ground into a powder. It has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar and also contains some vitamins and minerals. However, it does not dissolve easily in liquid, so it is not suitable for all types of baking and cooking. It is best used as a topping for oatmeal or yoghurt or in baked goods that do not require the sugar to dissolve.

