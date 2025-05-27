5 essential facts about thyroid, know how diet plays a pivotal role in maintaining its health The thyroid gland may be small, but its influence on health is immense. Understanding its functions, recognising symptoms of dysfunction, and making informed dietary choices are key to maintaining thyroid health.

The thyroid gland is one of the smallest, but it plays a major role in our health. People often don’t find the importance of the functions carried out by the thyroid until something goes wrong and the symptoms start showing. In this blog post, we will focus on five important functions of the thyroid, which serve as a reason to maintain a good diet.

The thyroid gland's location and its function

According to Dr Vineet Arora, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, the thyroid is located on the anterior side of the neck and just below the Adam's apple. It is a butterfly-shaped organ and may be small in size, but it holds a lot of value. It is among the most relevant endocrines. It controls the body temperature, energy levels, metabolism, menstrual and reproductive cycles, along with several other functions such as brain development, growth, and other body functions.

Other main hormones

The thyroid gland secretes two main glands, which are thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones can be formed using iodine, which is an important nutrient in dietary plans.

Regulation of thyroid function

A feedback loop mechanism involving the brain's hypothalamus and pituitary gland controls the production of thyroid hormones. After the pituitary secretes thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) in response to the hypothalamus' release of thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH), the thyroid is stimulated to produce T4 and T3. Hormone balance is maintained by this system.

Common thyroid disorders

Relatively common, thyroid dysfunction usually manifests as either underactivity (hypothyroidism) or overactivity (hyperthyroidism). Weight gain, depression, dry skin, constipation, fatigue, and cold intolerance are all symptoms of hypothyroidism, which is frequently brought on by Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Weight loss, heat intolerance, anxiety, tremors, increased frequency of stools, and palpitations are all symptoms of hyperthyroidism, which is often caused by Graves' disease. Thyroid enlargement, or goitre, can be brought on by autoimmune diseases or iodine deficiencies. For any of these conditions to avoid complications, early detection and treatment are crucial.

Monitoring

Blood tests that measure TSH, T4, and T3 are crucial, as is continuous monitoring for all thyroid disorders.

Diet's impact on thyroid health

Thyroid disorders can be prevented and managed in large part through diet. Iodine, selenium, zinc, iron, vitamin B12, and tyrosine are among the micronutrients that are essential for the thyroid to function at its best.

One should include fermented foods like yoghurt and buttermilk in their diet because a healthy gut also supports thyroid health. Inflammation is lessened and general health is supported by diets high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins, like the Mediterranean diet.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

