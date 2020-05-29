4 in 10 adults worldwide have functional gastrointestinal disorders: Study

Image Source : WHOLEHEALTH.CLINIC/ INSTAGRAM People think it's embarrassing to talk about stomach and bowel symptoms.

For every ten adults in the world, four suffer from functional gastrointestinal disorders of varying severity, say researchers, adding that people think it's embarrassing to talk about stomach and bowel symptoms. Functional gastrointestinal disorders, FGIDs, is a collective term for chronic disorders in the gastrointestinal tract. The symptoms may arise throughout the gastrointestinal tract. From the upper part, the esophagus and stomach, they can include heartburn, acid reflux and indigestion (dyspepsia). For the lower parts (the intestines), chronic constipation, abdominal distension or bloating, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are among the complaints.

The current study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, gives an overall picture of the global prevalence of FGIDs. Data of more than 73,000 people in 33 countries were collected by means of web-based questionnaires and face-to-face (household) interviews.

"It's striking how similar the findings are between countries. We can see some variations but, in general, these disorders are equally common whatever the country or continent," said study author Magnus Simren from University of Gothenburg in Sweden.Web-based questionnaires were used in most of the countries in the study.

In some countries, instead, the respondents were asked to reply to the questions when an interviewer read them aloud. The questions posed to the respondents were based on the diagnostic criteria for IBS and other FGIDs. Particulars of other diseases and symptoms, living conditions, quality of life, healthcare consumption, etc. were also requested.

The findings showed that the prevalence of FGIDs was higher in women than in men, and clearly associated with lower quality of life. According to the questionnaire responses, 49 per cent of the women and 37 per cent of the men met the diagnostic criteria for at least one FGID. The severity of the disorders varied, from mild discomfort to symptoms that adversely affected the quality of life to a high degree.

The prevalence of FGIDs was also strongly associated with high consumption of healthcare, such as visits to the doctor and use of medication, but also surgery, the study said.

