Y Puran Kumar suicide: Haryana DGP sent on leave; Rahul Gandhi to meet IPS officer's family As part of the ongoing investigation, the Chandigarh Police has issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar — the wife of the deceased — requesting that she hand over her husband's laptop to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Chandigarh:

In a significant development in the suicide case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, state Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor has been sent on leave. The move comes amid mounting pressure from the Opposition and the officer's family, who have sought action against officers accused of harassing Kumar. Earlier, the Haryana government transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya in connection with the case.

"Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," PTI quoted Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister, as saying.

IPS Y Puran Kumar was found dead from a gunshot wound at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In a detailed eight-page final note allegedly written by Kumar, he levelled serious accusations against eight senior IPS officers — including Kapur and Bijarniya — alleging severe caste-based bias, deliberate psychological harassment, public shaming, and systemic abuse.

SIT demands deceased officer’s laptop for probe

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Chandigarh Police has issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar — the wife of the deceased — requesting that she hand over her husband's laptop to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Police believe the device could provide crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The laptop was allegedly used to type the suicide note written by Kumar. The suicide note was saved in the drafts in this laptop, which has so far not been handed over to the SIT by Kumar’s wife.

Chandigarh Police wants to use IPS Puran Kumar's laptop to find out how many people he emailed the suicide note to before taking his own life, at what time the suicide note was emailed to them, and also how long after receiving the email did those individuals open or view it.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Puran Kumar’s house

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will today visit Chandigarh to meet the family of the deceased officer.

"LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Chandigarh tomorrow to extend his condolences to the family of the late Shri Y. Puran Kumar (IPS)," the official X handle of Indian Overseas Congress posted.

