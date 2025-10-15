Y Puran Kumar suicide: Deceased IPS officer's family gives consent for autopsy; final rites today Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will oversee the entire procedure. A videography of the autopsy procedure will be conducted for documentation.

Chandigarh:

Amneet P Kumar, bureaucrat wife of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, has given her consent for the latter’s autopsy. Puran Kumar’s postmortem will take place today at PGI Chandigarh under the supervision of a special panel of doctors.

This came a day after Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor was sent on leave following allegations against him and other officers in Puran Kumar’s suicide note. IPS Y Puran Kumar was found dead from a gunshot wound at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In a detailed eight-page final note allegedly written by Kumar, he levelled serious accusations against eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur, alleging severe caste-based bias, deliberate psychological harassment, public shaming, and systemic abuse.

Meanwhile, the final rites of Puran Kumar are scheduled to be held today at 5 pm in Chandigarh.

Amneet P Kumar's statement surfaces

Amneet P Kumar, deceased officer's wife, issued a statement, stating that the family has consented to the autopsy after assurance of a fair and transparent probe by Chandigarh Police.

“In view of the assurance extended by the U.T. Police for conducting a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, and the commitment conveyed by the Government of Haryana to take appropriate action against any erring officials in due course of law, I have consented to the conduct of the post-mortem examination of Late Sh. Y. Puran Kumar, IPS,” the statement read.

Rohtak cop dies by suicide

A police officer in Rohtak reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday, allegedly accusing Y Puran Kumar, of corruption, PTI reported citing the police. The deceased has been identified as ASI Sandeep Kumar, who was working with the cyber cell of Rohtak Police.

Before his death, Sandeep recorded a video in which he supported former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, calling him an honest officer. Bijarnia was transferred following the incident.

According to police sources cited by PTI, ASI Sandeep had been involved in the arrest of Head Constable Sushil Kumar, who was said to be close to Y Puran Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi meets Puran Kumar’s family

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited Chandigarh to meet the family of the deceased officer. Bhupinder Hooda, Rao Narendra and Chandigarh Congress President HS Lucky were also present with him.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Gandhi said there was systematic discrimination against Kumar to demoralise him and damage his career.