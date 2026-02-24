22-year-old woman found hanging from ceiling fan at rented house in Faridabad; suicide suspected

Faridabad:

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found hanging at a rented accommodation in Faridabad, with police suspecting that she died by suicide, officials said on Tuesday. The incident came to light at a house in Sant Nagar Colony. Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said no suicide note was recovered from the spot, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to her death.

According to officials, after receiving information, a police team rushed to the location, broke open the door, and brought the woman down from the noose tied to a ceiling fan. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani, a native of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. She was living with her father in the rented house in Sant Nagar Colony under Sector 17 police station limits and worked at a private company in the Ajronda area.

Police said she usually left for work around 9 am and returned by 6 pm, while her father, who also works in a private firm, left home around 6.30 am.

On Monday, Shivani did not go to work and was alone at home throughout the day.

A neighbour, Vijay, who lives in an adjacent room in the same building, said he received a call around 6 pm informing him that the woman in the next room had allegedly hanged herself. When he returned from work, he found the police at the spot attempting to break open the door.

Police said further investigation is in progress.

