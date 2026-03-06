Viral video shows buffalo forced to drink alcohol in Haryana during Holi celebration; FIR lodged

Panipat:

In a disturbing incident during Holi in Noltha village in Haryana's Panipat, several individuals allegedly forced a buffalo to drink alcohol and then made it pull a cart while intoxicated. The act has drawn widespread condemnation for cruelty against animals.

The Israna Police Station has registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Kartik Khokhar, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Authorities are investigating the matter and have taken cognisance of the complaint.

Local residents expressed outrage at the incident, calling it a shocking violation of animal rights and a cruel misuse of festive celebrations. The action came after a video of the incident went fervidly viral across social media platforms.

Case filed after intervention by PETA

Animal rights organisation PETA took cognisance of the matter and asked authorities to take immediate action. According to PETA India, several emails and phone calls alerted them to a video posted on March 25 on the Instagram account @khokhar_kartik, showing the distressing scene. The footage depicts a large crowd celebrating Holi, with tractors, bullock carts, and people parading around. In one clip, two individuals are seen holding the buffalo's mouth while a third person pours alcohol into it.

The buffalo was restrained with a tight rope around its nose, used to pull a cart loaded with people—causing the animal significant pain. A person sitting at the front of the cart wields a long stick, allegedly used to control the buffalo and force it to move faster. In addition, chemical colors were applied to the animal's body.

The organisation urged authorities to seize the buffalo involved and prevent future occurrences of such cruelty. They cited multiple sections of the Indian Civil Safety Code, 2023, including Sections 291 (negligence towards animals), 125 (endangering public safety), and 3(5) (acts committed with shared intent), highlighting the legal grounds for immediate action.

PETA India concluded that the incident represents a blatant violation of animal welfare and public safety laws, demanding swift intervention by law enforcement.