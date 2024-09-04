Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
  4. Vinesh Phogat likely to contest Haryana Assembly polls as Congress candidate: Sources

Vinesh Phogat likely to contest Haryana Assembly polls as Congress candidate: Sources

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: September 04, 2024 13:24 IST
Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat is likely to contest upcoming Assembly elections on a Congress ticket, sources said on Wednesday. This came after Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.  

