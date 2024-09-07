Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia responsible for disrespecting women, not me, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

In a scathing attack on Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who joined the Congress almost a month before the Haryana assembly polls, former Wrestling Federation of India president and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that both wrestlers are responsible for 'disrespecting women,' and reiterated that any BJP candidate will defeat them if they contest in Haryana and also offered to campaign in the upcoming assembly elections should his party allow.

"I am not guilty of disrespecting daughters. If anyone is guilty of disrespecting daughters, it is Bajrang and Vinesh. And the one who wrote the script, Bhupinder Hooda, is responsible for that," he said. "One day Congress will have to regret it," he further added.

On wrestlers joining Congress

Reacting to this development, Singh said, "These people consider politics to be a wind. They are thinking that they will win the assembly elections from Haryana. They can contest from any assembly seat in Haryana, a small BJP candidate will defeat them." He went on to add: "If my party directs, I will also go and campaign in the Haryana assembly elections. I claim that I will get maximum support from the people of their community. I am ready to campaign in favour of the BJP candidate in front of them as well."

'Congress behind it'

Brij Bhushan said that just when the wrestler's protest started at Jantar Mantar in January last year, he had claimed that it was not a movement of sportspersons and Congress was behind it, led by Bhupinder Hooda. "On 18th January 2023, when the protest started at Jantar Mantar, I said that this is not a movement of sportspersons, Congress is behind it. Especially Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Priyanka ji, and Rahul ji. This is a movement of Congress. And today this thing has been proved. In this entire movement, the conspiracy that happened against us, Congress was involved in it and Bhupinder Hooda was leading it," he said.