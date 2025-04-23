Pahalgam terror attack: Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's sister demands justice from Haryana CM | Video Pahalgam terror attack: The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures.

Karnal:

The last rites of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were performed in Karnal on Wednesday (April 23). Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid his heartfelt tribute to Narwal today and also met his family members. Vinay Narwal's sister met the Haryana CM and pleaded for justice for his brother. She said, "I want the head of the terrorist who killed my brother. They asked him if he was a Muslim or not, and then they shot him three times. I want them dead."

"My brother was alive for almost 1.5 hours, but he didn’t get any help. He could have been saved," Vinay's sister added.

Haryana CM meets family of Vinay Narwal

Nayab Saini posted on X and said, "I have come here to pay tribute to Vinay Narwal and meet his family. Those who have carried out the cowardly attack will not be spared... strict action will be taken against them. Vinay Narwal is a brave soldier...The Haryana government stands with Vinay Narwal's family."

The young officer had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16. A huge crowd gathered at his residence to pay their respects and catch a final glimpse of the officer.

Vinay Narwal's wreath-laying ceremony held in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cargo Terminal in Delhi before his mortal remains were sent to his hometown in Karnal. Grieving family members, close friends, and relatives also gathered to pay heartfelt tributes to the jawan. The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

In a heart-wrenching scene marked by silence and salutes, the widow of the deceased naval officer stood inconsolable at the funeral ceremony held in honour of her husband. Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words to the remains of her beloved, capturing both sorrow and admiration."I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down.

The ceremony was attended by fellow officers, family members, and dignitaries, all of whom paid their respects to the brave soul. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire."He was married just a few days back; four days ago, it was his reception, and there was a celebration all over here. Today, we come to know that terrorists have killed him," said one of Narwal's neighbours.

Earlier, the grief-stricken grandfather of an Indian Navy officer appealed to the government to take decisive action to eliminate terrorism."We request that the government give such people (attackers) strict punishment and end terrorism by any means necessary," said Hawa Singh, Lieutenant Narwal's grandfather, in a heavy voice.Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, in a statement shared by the Indian Navy, expressed deep sorrow over the officer's death.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief."