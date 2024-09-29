Tosham Assembly Election 2024: Can BJP, AAP break Congress' 24-year-long winning streak?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tosham Assembly Election 2024

Tosham Assembly Election 2024: Tosham assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly seats in the state of Haryana. It is constituency number 58 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs). The assembly segment is part of Bhiwani district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, INLD and JJP-ASP alliance, are the main contesting parties in the constituency. The seat has traditionally been a Congress stronghold.

Who are the candidates?

The BJP has fielded Shruti Choudhry while Congress has given ticket to Anirudh Choudhry. JJP has fielded Rajesh Bhardwaj and AAP's Daljeet Singh is also in the fray.

Tosham Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Tosham assembly had an electorate base of 2,09,063. Out of this, 1,12,272 were men, 96,790 were women and 1 elector belonged to the third gender. A total of 1175 postal votes were cast in the 2019 elections. The service votes cast during the 2019 polling were 2084 (2006 men and 78 women).

In 2014, the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 1,85,970, out of which 99,924 were men and 86,046 were women. No voters belonged to the third gender. The postal votes cast in 2014 were 401. Total number of service voters were 2207 (1468 men and 739 women).

Tosham Assembly Election 2024: Poll Date

The voting in the Tosham assembly seat, along with 89 other constituencies, will take place on a single day on October 5, 2024.

Tosham Assembly Election 2024: Result Date

The result of the Tosham assembly seat will be declared along with the results of all 89 other seats on October 8, 2024.

Tosham Constituency voter turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of votes polled in the 2019 assembly elections in the Tosham seat was 1,46,204. The voter turnout in Tosham was 69.93 per cent. In the 2014 assembly elections, 1,35,040 votes were polled in the constituency, which was 80.89 per cent of electors.

Tosham Assembly constituency past winners