Tohana Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Tohana Assembly Election 2024: The Tohana Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Tohana is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's Fatehabad district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Jannayak Janta Party are the main parties in the constituency. The JJP's Devender Singh Babli won the Tohana constituency in 2019. In 2014, the BJP's Subhash Barala registered a win. In the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, Congress candidate Paramvir Singh won the constituency. In 2005 and 2000, Congress' Paramvir Singh and INLD's Nishan Singh won the constituency, respectively.

Tohana Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,77,779 voters in the Tohana constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,911 voters were male and 83,345 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 523 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tohana in 2019 was 449 (435 were men and 14 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Tohana constituency was 1,73,155. Out of this, 91,679 voters were male and 81,049 were female. There were 427 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tohana in 2014 was 228 (181 were men and 47 were women).

Tohana Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Tohana constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 (Saturday), along with the other 89 constituencies of the state.

Tohana Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Tohana will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana.

Tohana Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Tohana Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Devender Singh Babli from the Tohana seat in Haryana. Other parties are yet to announce their candidates for the upcoming polls in the state.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, JJP candidate Devender Singh Babli won the seat with a margin of 52,302 votes. He was polled 1,00,752 votes with a vote share of 56.72%. He defeated BJP candidate Subhash Barala, who got 48,450 votes (27.28%). Congress candidate Paramvir Singh stood third with 16,717 votes (9.41%), and BSP candidate Baljit Bouddh was in the fourth position with just 2,593 votes (1.46%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,77,150.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Subhash Barala won the seat. He was polled 49,462 votes with a vote share of 28.58%. INLD candidate Nishan Singh got 42,556 votes (24.59%) and was the runner-up. Barala defeated Singh by a margin of 6,906 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,72,361. Indian National Lok Dal candidate Devender Singh Babli came in third with 38,282 votes (22.12%), and Congress candidate Paramvir Singh was in the fourth position with 33,111 votes (19.13%).

Tohana Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019-Devender Singh Babli (JJP)

2014-Subhash Barala (BJP)

2009-Paramvir Singh (Congress)

2005-Paramvir Singh (Congress)

2000-Nishan Singh (INLD)

1996-Vinod Kumar (SAP)

1991-Harpal Singh (Congress)

1987-Harpal Singh (Congress)

1982-Harpal Singh (Congress)

1977-Karam Singh (JNP)

1972-Harpal Singh (Congress)