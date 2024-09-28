Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sirsa Assembly Election 2024: Gopal Goyal Kanda Vs Gokul Setia Vs Pawan Sherpura Vs Sham Sunder Mehta

Campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections has gained momentum, with the Sirsa seat witnessing a tight contest. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from Sirsa. Three nominees were rejected and two nominees, including the BJP, withdrew their applications. The BJP candidate said the withdrawal was based on instructions from party leaders. The front-runners are Gopal Kanda of Haryana Lokhit Party, Gokul Setia of Congress, Pawan Sherpura of JJP and Shyamsunder Mehta of AAP.

Kanda vs. Setia: The key battle

The main contest in Sirsa is between Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kand, a former minister, and Congress’ Gokul Setia. Both the contenders, whose houses are opposite each other, are engaged in a direct electoral battle, with JJP and AAP candidates also adding interest to the race.

The Sirsa Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Sirsa is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's 90 district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Haryana Lokhit Party are the main parties in the constituency. The Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda won the Sirsa constituency in 2019. In 2014, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Makhan Lal Singla registered a win. In the 2009, Haryana Assembly elections, Independent candidate Gopal Kanda won the seat. In 2005 and 2000, Congress candidate Lachhman Dass Arora won the constituency.

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,51,610 voters in the Sirsa constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 80,947 voters were male and 70,177 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 486 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sirsa in 2019 was 291 (285 were men and 6 were women).

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Sirsa constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state.

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Election 2024: Result Date

The result for Sirsa will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana.

Sirsa Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Haryana Lokhit Party's (HLP) Gopal Goyal Kanda, Congress party's Gokul Setia, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shyam Sunder and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Pawan Sherpura are the main candidates in the Sirsa Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has tied up with the BSP.

Sirsa Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gopal Kanda won the seat with a margin of 602 votes. He was polled 44,915 votes with a vote share of 31.65%. He defeated Independent candidate Gokul Setia, who got 44,313 votes (31.23%). BJP candidate Pardeep Ratusaria stood third with 30,142 votes (21.24%), and Congress candidate Hoshiari Lal was in the fourth position with 10,111 votes (7.13%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,41,326.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Makhan Lal Singla won the seat. He was polled 46,573 votes with a vote share of 32.31%. Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gopal Kanda got 43,635 votes (30.27%) and was the runner-up. Makhan Lal defeated Kanda by a margin of 2,938 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,43,266. BJP candidate Sunita Setia came in third with 38,742 votes (26.88%), and Congress candidate Naveen Kumar Kedia was in the fourth position with 9,779 votes (6.78%).

Sirsa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 : Gopal Goyal Kanda (Haryana Lokhit Party)

: Gopal Goyal Kanda (Haryana Lokhit Party) 2014 : Makhan Lal Singla (Indian National Lok Dal)

: Makhan Lal Singla (Indian National Lok Dal) 2009 : Gopal Goyal Kanda (Independent)

: Gopal Goyal Kanda (Independent) 2005 : Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress)

: Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress) 2000 : Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress)

: Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress) 1996 : Ganeshi Lal (Bharatiya Janata Party)

: Ganeshi Lal (Bharatiya Janata Party) 1991 : Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress)

: Lachhman Dass Arora (Indian National Congress) 1987 : Hazar Chand (Lok Dal)

: Hazar Chand (Lok Dal) 1982 : Lachhman Dass Arora (Independent)

: Lachhman Dass Arora (Independent) 1977 : Shankar Lal (Janata Party)

: Shankar Lal (Janata Party) 1972 : Premsukh Dass (Indian National Congress)

: Premsukh Dass (Indian National Congress) 1968 : Premsukh Dass (Indian National Congress)

: Premsukh Dass (Indian National Congress) 1967: Lachhman Dass Arora (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

Sirsa Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections was 1,41,326 or 68.48% in the Sirsa Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,43,266 or 77.80%.