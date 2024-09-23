Haryana schools to remain closed today, public holiday announced on 'Shaheedi Diwas'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Schools will remain closed in Faridabad and Gurugram as well.

In observance of Shaheedi Diwas, the Haryana government has declared a public holiday on Monday (September 23). In view of this, all government and private schools, colleges, coaching centres, and other educational institutions across the state will remain closed for the day. The holiday was announced as part of a notification issued last year by the state government, which designated specific dates as public holidays in all government offices under the Haryana administration. Shaheedi Diwas is observed to honour the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, and the day holds significant historical and cultural importance in the region.

The closure affects all levels of educational institutions, from schools to colleges and coaching centres. Both government and private establishments will observe the holiday. All educational institutions in the state, including those in Faridabad and Gurgaon, are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, resuming normal academic activities. The state administration has ensured that the public is well-informed about this closure through official notifications and announcements in local media.

Why is Shaheedi Diwas observed?

Shaheedi Diwas is observed every year on September 23 in honour of freedom fighter and Yaduvanshi Ahir King Rao Tula Ram of Rewari, who fought in the Revolt of 1857. Rao Tula Ram's death anniversary commemorates his contribution to India's First War of Independence in 1857 and the day is observed as a public holiday. This day, known as Shaheedi Diwas, is dedicated to honouring the freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. People observe the occasion by offering floral tributes to the martyrs. A state ceremony at the war memorial recognizes and celebrates their contributions.

Significance of Shaheedi Diwas

Shaheedi Diwas is a day of remembrance for the martyrs who laid down their lives in India’s struggle for freedom. The holiday offers a time for people across the state to pay homage to these brave individuals, and various cultural and commemorative events are usually organised in towns and cities across Haryana. By closing educational institutions, the government aims to signify the importance of this day and encourages citizens, especially the younger generation, to participate in events that celebrate the nation’s legacy of sacrifice and bravery. This observance also serves as a reminder of the enduring relevance of these historical events and the responsibility of the current generation to uphold the values of freedom, unity, and justice that the martyrs fought for.

