SC slams Haryana bar council, says 'lawyers' chambers have become hub of property dealers' A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated that it would establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the affairs of the Haryana Bar Council if necessary, adding that the Haryana government had shown undue favor towards them.

In a scathing remark on Tuesday, the Supreme Court condemned the bar councils in Punjab and Haryana for their involvement in "shameful acts," "malpractices," and "massive corruption." The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh, did not mince words in its criticism, stating that the bar councils had significantly tarnished the reputation of the legal profession. The Court warned that if necessary, it would constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations and scrutinise the financial dealings of bar bodies, particularly in Haryana.

"The offices and chambers of lawyers in these state bar councils have become hubs for property dealers and corruption. They are engaging in all kinds of disgraceful activities, which have brought disrepute to the profession," the bench remarked. The Court’s comments came as it heard a plea from an advocate who challenged his disqualification from contesting the Karnal Bar Association elections.

The bench issued a notice to the concerned bar bodies and enlisted the assistance of senior advocate R.S. Cheema, a member of the Karnal Bar Association. Cheema was tasked with suggesting names of reputed senior lawyers who could temporarily hold positions within the bar body to ensure proper functioning.

The case in question involves Advocate Sandeep Chaudhary, who was disqualified from contesting the district bar body's election. Chaudhary argued that his disqualification violated his rights as an advocate. Senior advocate Narender Hooda, representing Chaudhary, claimed that the returning officer had declared other candidates as elected unopposed without any voting process, by sitting outside the voting center.

Chaudhary’s disqualification had stemmed from an ongoing inquiry into allegations of misappropriation of funds. Although the Bar Council of India had stayed the disqualification, the Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside this relief on February 27, allowing the election to proceed. The next day, a new returning officer declared four candidates as elected unopposed.

Justice Surya Kant strongly criticized the state bar councils, particularly the Haryana State Bar Council, calling them a "shameful association." He suggested that the allegations against Chaudhary might be valid and expressed no doubts about the involvement of office-bearers in corruption and malpractices. "These district bar associations are riddled with corruption and malpractices. The Government of Haryana has shown favoritism towards them, and their chambers have essentially become meeting spots for property dealers," the judge remarked.

The Supreme Court has given the matter another hearing on April 15, and Cheema has been asked to suggest temporary office bearers from the pool of senior lawyers to help steer the bar body away from further controversy.

(Inputs from PTI)