Savitri Jindal, two other Independent MLAs extend support to BJP in Haryana

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal, who won from Haryana's Hisar Assembly seat as an Independent, and two other Independent MLAs have agreed to extend support to the BJP, which is all set to form its government for the third time in the state after winning the elections with thumping majority.

All three Independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal, agreed to extend support after meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the co-incharge for the state, in New Delhi.

With the support of Savitri Jindal and two other Independents, the BJP's tally in the state assembly has now reached 51 seats.

Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon to support BJP

The other two Independent MLAs are Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon. While Joon was a Congress rebel, Kadyan fought as an Independent after the BJP denied him a ticket.

Kadyan fought from the Ganaur constituency in Sonipat and defeated his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Sharma by a margin of 35,209 votes. Joon won from the Bahadurgarh seat in the Jhajjar district, defeating his nearest BJP rival Dinesh Kaushik.

Savitri Jindal wins Hisar assembly seat

Independent candidate Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP leader Naveen Jindal, won the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana. She defeated her nearest rival and Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rana by a margin of 18,941 votes. Jindal polled 49,231 votes while the Congress candidate secured 30,290 votes. BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta was at the third spot with 17,385 votes.

Forbes India listed Savitri Jindal as the richest woman in the country this year having a net worth of USD 29.1 billion.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in the state on Tuesday to retain power and thwart Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

