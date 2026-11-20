Three members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district were killed and five others injured after their car crashed into a parked truck on the Jammu-Katra National Highway in Haryana's Rohtak on Friday. The deceased included a husband, his wife and their son, who were travelling together when the accident took place.

The collision occurred at around 12.35 pm on November 20, near the villages of Rukhi and Ghilod. According to the available information, the car rammed into a truck parked in a no-parking zone on the highway. The impact was so severe that all three occupants died at the spot. The accident comes after six pilgrims were killed in a collision between a pickup van and a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Three members of Ratlam family killed in Rohtak accident

The deceased were identified as Karamjeet Singh Sindhu, his wife Pawandeep Sindhu and their son, Amrinder Singh Sindhu. The family was travelling from Ratlam to Jammu to attend an event when the accident occurred.

The car, bearing registration number PB-10DM-2039, crashed into a stationary truck with registration number HR-56C-6624. The truck had been parked in a no-parking area along the highway.

Soon after the collision, a team from the Ghilod police post reached the spot. Police took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. After completing the formalities, the three bodies were handed over to the family. Police are proceeding with further action in the case.

Similar fatal accident reported on Rohtak highway in 2025

Rohtak had witnessed a similar accident in October 2025, when four people died after their car collided with a road roller parked along the Jammu-Katra Expressway.

Among those killed was Somvir, son of rural president Balwan Ranga, along with three other people associated with the tile industry. They were returning from a business meeting related to their tile business and travelling from the Jammu-Katra side towards Rohtak.

Road construction work was underway along the Rohtak road, where the road roller had been parked. Kuldeep KD, the district president, had said that Somvir and the others were returning from the meeting when their car crashed into the road roller.

Sub-Inspector Devender said the impact of the collision was severe and all four occupants died.

Report: Sunil Kumar

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