Rohtak Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Rohtak Assembly Election 2024: The Rohtak constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 62 of the Haryana Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). There are 73 general seats, SC-17 and ST-0 in Haryana. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in the state, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. Rohtak is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's Rohtak district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra won the Rohtak constituency in 2019. In 2014, BJP candidate Manish Kumar Grover registered a win in the seat.

Rohtak Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,91,796 voters in the Rohtak constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99,746 voters were male and 92,050 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender in the constituency. 285 postal votes were cast in the constituency. 1,030 were NOTA voters. The number of service voters in the Rohtak seat in 2019 was 727 (636 were men and only 91 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Rohtak constituency was 1,73,412. Out of this, 90,505 voters were male and 82,907 were female. There were 146 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rohtak in 2014 was 401 (234 were men and 167 were women).

Rohtak Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Rohtak constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Rohtak Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Rohtak will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the state was October 4 but the ECI postponed it.

Rohtak Haryana Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Congress fielded Bharat Bhushan Batra in the Rohtak assembly seat.

Rohtak Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Rohtak Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra won the seat with a margin of 2,735 votes (2.4%). He was polled 50,437 votes with a vote share of 43.93%. He defeated BJP candidate Manish Kumar Grover, who got 47,702 votes (41.54%). Independent candidate Mohit Dhanwantri stood third with 9,817 votes (8.55%). LTSP candidate Ramchander Jangra was in the fourth position with just 1,728 votes (1.5 %).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Manish Kumar Grover won the seat. He was polled 57,718 votes with a vote share of 50.57%. Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Batra got 46,586 votes (40.82%) and was the runner-up. Grover defeated Batra by a margin of 11,132 votes ( 9.81%). INLD candidate Raj Kumar Sharma came in third with 3,947 votes (3.46%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,4,135 (65.82%).

Rohtak Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019: Bharat Bhushan Batra (Congress)

2014: Manish Kumar Grover (BJP)

2009: Bharat Bhushan Batra (Congress)

2005: Shadi Lal (Congress)

2000: Shadi Lal (Congress)

1996: Shri Kishan Dass (HVP)

1991: Subhash Chander (Congress)

1987: Mangal Sain (BJP)

1982: Mangal Sain (BJP)

Rohtak Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2009