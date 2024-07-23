Retired soldier kills his mother, wipes out brother's entire family in Haryana's Ambala over land dispute

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ambala: An ex-serviceman allegedly killed six members of his family, including his mother, a nephew, and two nieces, while they were asleep in Naraingarh town in Haryana's Ambala district due to a land dispute, according to the police. The incident took place in Rator village of Naraingarh on Sunday night.

The accused Bhushan Kumar allegedly tried to burn the bodies in his house after committing the crime, the police said, adding that the retired soldier has been arrested.

3 minor among six killed

Naraingarh police station SHO Rampal said that a niece, who was seriously injured in the attack, succumbed to injuries at PGIMER Chandigarh. "Six people have died in the incident," he said.

The accused also injured his father with an axe and fled the scene after allegedly committing the murders, according to the police.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Kumar's mother, Saroopi Devi (65); his brother, Harish Kumar (35); his sister-in-law, Sonia (32); and their three children: Pari (7), Yashika (5), and Mayank (6 months).

Murder over land dispute

Preliminary investigations suggest that a land dispute between the two brothers led to the incident, police said. Ambala Senior Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, "We had formed multiple teams to nab the accused. He has been arrested and is being questioned."

Bhoria said that several others are being questioned in connection with the brutal killings. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the case further.

The accused's father, Om Prakash, tried to prevent Kumar from murdering the family members but was seriously injured. Despite his injuries, he managed to alert the neighbours, police said.

Prakash, who was initially treated at the Civil Hospital in Naraingarh, has been referred to a hospital in Chandigarh for further treatment, police added.

Dr Mukesh Kumar, Resident Medical Officer at Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital, stated that around 7 AM on Monday, police brought in five partially burnt bodies with visible wounds. The postmortem of the five bodies is being conducted at Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

