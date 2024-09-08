Rania Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Rania Assembly Election 2024.

Rania Assembly Election 2024: The Rania Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Rania is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's Sirsa district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Haryana Lokhit Party, and the Jannayak Janta Party are the main parties in the constituency. Independent candidate Ranjit Singh won the Rania constituency in 2019. In 2014, the INLD candidate Ram Chand Kamboj registered a win. In the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, INLD candidate Krishan Lal won the constituency.

Rania Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,43,650 voters in the Rania constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 76,372 voters were male and 66,845 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 433 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rania in 2019 was 160 (158 were men and 2 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Rania constituency was 1,43,625. Out of this, 76,308 voters were male and 66,824 were female. There were 493 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rania in 2014 was 78 (73 were men and 15 were women).

Rania Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Rania constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 (Saturday), along with the other 89 constituencies of the state.

Rania Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Rania will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana.

Rania Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala's son Arjun Singh Chautala will contest from Rania. Dhawal Kanda will also contest polls from the Rania assembly seat on Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) ticket.

BJP has fielded Shishpal Kamboj from Rania seat in Haryana. From the Rania constituency, Ranjit Singh Chautala will contest as an independent candidate.

Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Rania Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Ranjit Singh won the seat with a margin of 19,431 votes. He was polled 53,825 votes with a vote share of 37.48%. He defeated HLP candidate Gobind Kanda, who got 34,394 votes (23.95%). BJP candidate Ram Chand Kamboj stood third with 20,709 (14.42%), and INLD candidate Ashok Kumar Verma was in the fourth position with just 9,753 votes (6.79%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,41,326.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Indian National Lok Dal candidate Makhan Lal Singla won the seat. He was polled 46,573 votes with a vote share of 32.31%. HLP candidate Gopal Kanda got 43,635 (30.27%) and was the runner-up. Singla defeated Kanda by a margin of 4,315 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,43,010. Congress candidate Ranjt Singh came in third with 36,703 votes (25.59%), and BJP candidate Jagdish Nehra was in the fourth position with 19,790 (13.80%).

Rania Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019- Ranjit Singh (Independent)

Rania Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

2014-Ram Chand Kamboj (INLD)2009-Krishan Lal (INLD)2005-Geeta (Congress)2000-Deena Ram (INLD)1996-Ram Bhaj (Haryana Vikas Party)1987-Banarasi (Lok Dal)1982-Jogi Ram (Lok Dal)1977-Prit Singh (JNP)

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections was 1,27,294 or 72.5% in the Rania Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,43,010, or 88.16%.