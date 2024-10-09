Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Raghav Chadha takes poetic dig at Congress after Haryana poll loss

The Congress lost the high-octane Haryana battle to the BJP. The BJP won a clear majority with 48 seats in the 90-seat assembly. The Congress on the other hand won only 37 seats. The AAP failed to open its account.

October 09, 2024
haryana assembly election results 2024
Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday took a poetic dig at the Congress party after it lost the Haryana Assembly elections. taking to X, Chadha hinted that the cause of Congress' loss in polls was not allying with the AAP.

Chadha said, "If you had cared about my wishes, it would have been a different matter, If you had taken care of our desires, it would have been a different evening. Today he too must be regretting leaving me, If we had walked together it would have been something else.” 

