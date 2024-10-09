Raghav Chadha takes poetic dig at Congress after Haryana poll loss

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday took a poetic dig at the Congress party after it lost the Haryana Assembly elections. taking to X, Chadha hinted that the cause of Congress' loss in polls was not allying with the AAP.

Chadha said, "If you had cared about my wishes, it would have been a different matter, If you had taken care of our desires, it would have been a different evening. Today he too must be regretting leaving me, If we had walked together it would have been something else.”