Political showdown in Haryana: Family rivalries take centrestage in Assembly elections

The upcoming assembly elections in Haryana are witnessing an unusual and dramatic twist as family members find themselves pitted against each other in several constituencies. In a state known for its vibrant political landscape, this electoral cycle is set to be particularly intriguing, with prominent family ties playing a crucial role.

In Tosham, a brother-sister duo is set to clash, while in Dabwali, brothers and an uncle are competing. The Ballabgarh constituency features an intriguing contest between a grandfather and his granddaughter, and in Raniya, a grandfather faces off against his grandson. Additionally, cousins are running against each other in Ateli.

In the Ballabgarh assembly seat of Haryana, the BJP first won in the 1996 elections, marking the blooming of the lotus symbol. Anand Kumar was the first BJP MLA elected. In the 2014 elections, Pandit Mulchand Sharma again brought the lotus to bloom for the BJP, and he won again in 2019. Mulchand Sharma is currently a minister in the Nayab Saini cabinet. If he wins for the third time, he will achieve a hat-trick for both himself and the BJP.

The Congress has fielded Parag Sharma, the daughter of former MLA Yogesh Sharma, while Sharda Rathi, who previously did not receive a ticket from Congress, has jumped into the fray as an independent candidate. She served as an MLA from 2005 to 2014. Ravind Faujdar is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In Rania, another Chautala family clash is taking shape. Ranjeet Singh Chautala, Devi Lal's son and the sitting MLA, is running as an independent candidate with JJP's backing, while his grandson, Arjun Chautala, is contesting on the INLD ticket.

Uchana Kalan will witness a high-stakes rematch between former BJP MP Brijendra Singh and Dushyant Chautala, the sitting MLA. Brijendra Singh, now contesting on a Congress ticket, seeks to avenge his mother Prem Lata's 2019 defeat to Dushyant Chautala.

This election cycle draws comparisons to past rivalries, such as the 1998 Lok Sabha elections when Bansi Lal's sons, Surendra (HVP) and Ranbir Mahindra (Congress), faced off for the Bhivani seat. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, three members of the Devi Lal family are expected to contest the Hisar seat: Ranjit Chautala (BJP), Naina Chautala (JJP), and Sunaina Chautala (INLD).

The Dabwali constituency will also witness a fierce rivalry within the Chautala family, with three members—Aditya Chautala (INLD), Digvijay Chautala (JJP), and Abhit Sihag (Congress)—all entering the race. In Tosham, the legacy of former Chief Minister Chaudhary Bansi Lal is continued by his granddaughter, Shruti Chautala, who is contesting for the BJP, while her father, Aniruddh Chautala, is running for Congress.

In Bahadurgarh, the competition intensifies as cousins Rajesh June and Raju June, who are also uncle and nephew, face off against each other. Additionally, in Puhaga, cousins Ajan Khan (BJP) and Mohammad Ilyas (Congress) are set to go head-to-head.

In Fatehabad, Sunaina Chautala of the INLD will face off against Dura Ram, Bhajan Lal's nephew and a sitting BJP MLA. The last election saw a narrow victory for Dura Ram over the JJP candidate, setting up another tough contest between the two families.

As these family dynamics unfold, the outcome of the elections could redefine not only individual legacies but also the broader political landscape in Haryana. Voters will be closely watching how these personal rivalries influence their choices at the ballot box.