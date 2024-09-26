PM Modi spots boy holding his picture at election rally in Haryana, says 'will write to you' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi in Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 25) halted his speech during the Gohana rally in Haryana's Sonipat district for a couple of minutes when he spotted a young boy standing on a chair and holding a framed portrait of the prime minister he sketched.

Modi asked the boy to hand over the picture to his security personnel along with his name and address and told him that he will soon write a letter.

"Bete, aap bahut badiya chitra bana kar laye ho (Son, you have drawn a very good picture)," PM Modi told the boy.

Seeing him standing on the chair holding the framed sketch for a long time, he also said, "If you stand like that, you will get tired. Have you brought it for me? I will tell the SPG personnel to collect the picture from you. Do write your name and address at the back, I will write a letter to you."

"Thank you, beta, I will get it. Now, take your seat," Modi went on to say.

He has drawn such a good picture, the prime minister then told the gathering.

Modi was addressing the election rally while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the October 5 Haryana polls.

If Congress comes to power even by mistake, it will ruin Haryana with its infighting: PM Modi

PM Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress saying if it comes to power in Haryana even by mistake, stability and development will be at stake because of its "infighting" and this will ruin the state.

Addressing a poll rally in Gohana in this district for the October 5 assembly polls, he also said 10 years ago, the Congress had handed over Haryana to "dalals (middlemen) and damad (son-in-law)".

He lashed out at the Congress over the issue of reservation, alleging opposing reservation and hatred towards it are in its DNA. Modi, who began his speech in chaste Haryanvi and greeted the people with 'Ram Ram', slammed the main opposition party, saying Congress governments are known for "instability".

Warning voters, he said, "Haryana has to be cautious. Haryana has right over me. Remember, if Congress comes to power even by mistake, it will ruin Haryana due to its infighting."

"The way infighting is rising in Congress, the entire Haryana is watching," he said.

Voting for Congress means putting Haryana's stability and development at stake and opening the doors of destruction, he further said.