PM Modi launches LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana in Panipat to empower women across India

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi

In a historic move aimed at empowering women and promoting financial inclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana at an event in Panipat, Haryana. The initiative, which seeks to empower over 1 lakh women across India, is set to provide women aged 18 to 70 with the opportunity to become LIC agents, thereby enhancing their financial independence and literacy.

During the launch, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of removing societal obstacles that hinder the progress of women. He stated, "There were many such tasks that were prohibited for women in the past. The BJP has decided to remove every obstacle from our daughters' paths, ensuring that they can flourish in every field." This initiative reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to fostering gender equality and empowering women in various sectors.

The PM also noted the significance of the date, December 9, both in the context of the Bima Sakhi Yojana and broader national history. He pointed out that the number 9 is considered auspicious in Indian scriptures, representing the nine strengths of Goddess Durga, symbolising empowerment and strength. Additionally, December 9 marks the anniversary of the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly, a pivotal moment in India's democratic journey.

PM Modi further praised the state of Haryana for embracing the slogan "Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain" ("When we are united, we are safe"), recognising it as an example of unity and safety that could inspire the entire nation. The launch also coincided with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, a spiritual celebration honoring the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is an initiative aimed at empowering women aged 18 to 70 by providing them the opportunity to become agents of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Women who are at least 10th-grade graduates will undergo a three-year training program to enhance their financial literacy and understanding of insurance. After the training, they will work as LIC agents, with the possibility of earning a stipend during the training period and commissions based on policy sales.

The scheme, funded with an initial Rs 100 crore, seeks to promote financial inclusion, self-reliance, and job opportunities, particularly in rural areas where employment options are limited. Participants will need to meet annual performance targets to succeed in the program. The scheme also includes a provision for maintaining active policies to ensure ongoing success.