Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi to address poll rally in Sonipat today

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Haryana's Sonipat today (September 25) for the upcoming state assembly elections. The rally will be held along the bypass of Rohtak-Panipat highway in Gohana of Sonipat district.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that in the assembly elections, the people of Haryana have made up their minds to ensure a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

"Haryana has made up its mind to ensure a landslide victory for the BJP in the assembly elections. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement in the celebration of democracy, we will have the good fortune of receiving the blessings of the people at the rally in Sonipat tomorrow at 12 noon," PM Modi posted on X.

Preparations for PM Modi's rally

Rally organisers say preparations for the rally are in full swing and a special aluminium pandal has been erected at the site. Three helipads have been prepared near the rally site, where helicopter takeoff and landing rehearsals were conducted on September 23.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will share the dais with the Prime Minister.

Traffic routes diversion for PM's election rally

In view of the rally, traffic routes have been diverted by the district administration, to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

Haryana voting schedule

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 (Saturday). Votes will be counted on October 8 (Tuesday) along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

2019 Assembly Elections results

In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress candidates won these seats maximum. This time BJP is eyeing to win the maximum seats by holding the Prime Minister’s election meeting. Gohana is in the centre of three districts. The party candidates from this region will also attend the rally which is expected to see tens of thousands of crowds. BJP leaders and workers have been asked to make the Prime Minister’s rally a grand success.

Previous BJP top leadership comprising Union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda campaigned aggressively to ensure the return of the party. A huge ‘pandal’ is being prepared at the rally site that will be divided into several sectors. There will be a separate section for the women to sit in. Leaders and party activists are going to villages and cities to invite the people to attend the rally.

Party district president Jasbir Dodwa said the rally will be historic. There will be parking about a km away from the rally site. Buildings in the surrounding area of the rally site have been vacated and kept under police supervision.

Prime Minister Modi held his first rally in Kurukshetra on September 15 by launching the BJP’s campaign with an aim to retain the helm in the state for the third straight term.

In that rally PM Modi sought votes for 23 candidates whose seats fall in districts on the GT Road belt, comprising Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat districts and parts of Yamunanagar, Sonipat and Kaithal.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the Congress wrested the maximum 14 seats from the BJP, mostly falling in the GT Road belt, considered to be the stronghold of the BJP.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP, which won 40 seats, well below the 75-plus target, and was six short of a majority in the 90-member Assembly, announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, a great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The rival Congress had won 31 seats, while the less-than-year-old JJP, which broke away from the state's once major regional Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) owing to family disputes, won 10 seats.

Seven Independents and one each of the INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party had also won. In the 2014 Assembly polls, BJP had won 47 seats and formed the government in the state for the first time.