Om Prakash Chautala, INLD leader and former Haryana CM, dies at 89

The veteran Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and former Chief Minister of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala, died on Friday at the age of 89. He suffered cardiac arrest at his Gurugram residence and was soon rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Chautala, a towering figure in Haryana politics, served four terms as Chief Minister from December 1989, the last being from 1999 to 2005. A Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), he held the distinction of being Haryana's longest-serving leaders.

A legacy of leadership

Born into a prominent political family in January 1935, the son of Chaudhary Devi Lal, two-time chief minister of Haryana and India's sixth deputy prime minister, Chautala followed in his father's footsteps Chautala emerged as a top performer in Haryana politics.

During his tenure, Chautala played a prominent role on the state and national stage. He was elected as a member of Rajya Sabha in 1987 and served till 1990. Over the years, he has shown his political skills through association with National Democratic Alliances (NDA) and demonstrating his political acumen.

Controversies and legal troubles

While Chautala’s career was accomplished, it was also shrouded in controversy. In 2013, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the recruitment scam involving the recruitment of junior primary teachers in Haryana in 1999–2000. He was discharged from Tihar jail in July 2021 after nine and a half years.

Tributes and mourning

Chautala’s death marks the end of an era in Haryana’s political history. Political leaders from across the spectrum have expressed condolences, acknowledging his contributions to the state and his indelible impact on Indian politics. His family, supporters, and party workers are in mourning as they prepare for his last rites.

Chautala’s legacy as a leader who shaped Haryana’s politics, despite the controversies, will remain a significant chapter in the state’s history.

