Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi claims Rs 1.2 lakh wedding fraud; baarat returns without bride

New Delhi:

Bittu Bajrangi, who had earlier made headlines in connection with the Nuh violence, is once again in the spotlight. This time, the controversy is linked to an alleged marriage fraud.

Bajrangi has accused some people living in his neighbourhood of cheating him on the promise of arranging his marriage. According to his complaint, the wedding was fixed for Rs 1.20 lakh through a middleman, but when he reached Aligarh with his wedding procession, neither the bride nor any arrangements were found.

Marriage fixed through middleman

As per the complaint, Bajrangi had told his neighbour’s relative, Bunty, that he wanted to get married and was looking for a suitable match. Bunty introduced him to a woman named Rani, who claimed she could arrange the marriage.

Bajrangi was reportedly called to Aligarh three times to meet prospective brides, but he did not finalise any of them. Later, Bunty sent him a photograph of a girl he liked. On September 5, 2025, Bunty and Rani allegedly brought the girl and her family to Bajrangi’s house, and the wedding was fixed for February 7.

Money transferred, bride missing

Ahead of the wedding, Bajrangi transferred Rs 30,000 on February 6 for the bride’s clothes and preparations. He claims that other payments were also made, taking the total amount to Rs 1.20 lakh.

However, when he reached Aligarh with his wedding procession on the scheduled date, the accused were not present, and their mobile phones were switched off. Bajrangi said that when he managed to contact the girl, she claimed she had no knowledge of the wedding. He was forced to return home without a bride.

FIR registered

Bajrangi alleged that the police initially did not take action, but after the intervention of the Police Commissioner, an FIR was registered at Saran Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer confirmed that an investigation is underway. Authorities are examining all aspects of the case, including an audio clip that has gone viral, in which the accused are allegedly heard discussing financial arrangements.

According to a neighbour, preparations were underway in Bajrangi’s house to welcome the new bride. Decorations and celebrations had been planned, but the family was left shocked when the wedding failed to take place.